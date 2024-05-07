Amazon Prime is giving away a free Lego Star Wars game — here’s how to claim it now

Star Wars Day is over for another year, but one of the best promotions of the annual event is sticking around a little longer. Amazon Prime subscribers can currently score a free Lego Star Wars game courtesy of Prime Gaming, Amazon’s often overlooked gaming platform.

Right now, Amazon Prime members can score a free copy of Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars on PC (redeemed via GOG). This awesome freebie is available until June 5, and to claim your copy just head to the Prime Gaming homepage, visit the “Games” section, select Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars and follow the instructions to download your free game.

Lego Star Wars 3 The Clone Wars (PC): FREE @ Amazon

Experience The Clone Wars like never before in Lego Star Wars 3. Packing the Lego games signature tongue-in-cheek humor as well as hundreds of collectables and playable characters, Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone War is a thrilling entry in the long-running series. It's perfect for young players and can be fully enjoyed in co-op. This family-friendly adventure is currently free thank to Amazon Prime Gaming.

Lego Star Wars 3 isn’t the only free game on Prime Gaming either. You can also claim Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition, which is the best version of my personal favorite Tomb Raider game. Plus, there’s still time to score some of April’s free offerings including Chivalry 2, Fallout 76 and Black Desert. Just head over to the Prime Gaming hub before they expire, as they're due to leave in just 24 hours.

Prime Gaming is one of the best Amazon Prime membership benefits and gives you access to epic gaming goodies including a rotating selection of free games and in-game extras for some of the biggest titles around including Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and more.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, you already have access to Prime Gaming as part of your subscription. So, make sure you’re claiming your freebies each month. And don’t worry if you don’t have time to play right now. Once claimed, these free games are yours to keep, so grab them now, and you can always circle back later.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Lego Star Wars 3 is fun for the whole family

Released in 2011, Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone War is technically the fourth entry in the family-friendly franchise, and puts an adorable plastic-brick spin on the popular Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV show. Best played in two-player co-op, it lets you experience some of the show’s best moments, through the lens of Lego!

(Image credit: LucasArts)

The Lego games are particularly suitable for young players, as there’s no punishment for failure in combat with instant respawns on by default. The control scheme is also fairly simple, and the puzzles are designed to be accessible to novice players. However, more experienced gamers can still glean plenty of enjoyment from the cartoon visuals, slapstick humor that playfully mocks the sci-fi series and the abundance of colorful items to collect.

Speaking of which, in Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars there are more than 115 characters to unlock ranging from the fan-favorites like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Master Yoda to more obscure picks like Bib Fortuna, Poggle The Lesser and Wag Too. Star Wars fans of any age will enjoy how much the game celebrates the franchise.

While Lego Star Wars games lack mechanical complexity and can be a little repetitive when played for hours at a time, they offer plenty of low-stakes fun and really come alive when played alongside a friend or family member in drop-in/drop-out co-op.

Lego Star Wars 3 doesn’t offer the open design of the more recent Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but it's still worth playing if you’re a dedicated fan of all things a galaxy far, far away. And even if you’re not a Star Wars geek who can separate Tee Watt Kaa from Turk Falso, now that this simple but charming action-adventure game is free on Amazon Prime there’s no reason not to give it a chance.