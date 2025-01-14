One of the best movies of 2024 is heading back to theaters — don't miss your chance to see 'The Substance' on the big screen

Hot off the back of Demi Moore's win at the Golden Globes, Coralie Fargeat's brilliant body horror movie "The Substance" is heading back to the big screen.

Per a report from IndieWire, we know that the acclaimed sci-fi thriller is returning to more than 350 theaters nationwide from Friday, January 17, 2025.

After scooping up several nominations (and Moore's win), I'm hopeful that "The Substance" could garner further attention at the Oscars, with the Academy poised to announce this year's nominees in a matter of days.

If you crave original and bold big-screen storytelling, then this is my recommendation to you; if you missed "The Substance" last September, or you've not gotten around to streaming it yet, check if any of your local theaters are showing "The Substance" and see it, ASAP. If you've got the stomach for body horror, you're in for one hell of a ride.

'What is 'The Substance' about?

THE SUBSTANCE | Official Trailer | In Theaters & On MUBI Now - YouTube Watch On

"The Substance" introduces us to faded Hollywood starlet, Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) who now makes a living as the host of an aerobics show... a gig she soon loses because of her age and waning stardom.

After a car accident, she learns of the titular black market chemical compound, which promises to unleash a younger, hotter version of anyone who uses it. Elisabeth soon succumbs to temptation and enjoys a new double life hosting "Pump It Up", a sexed-up workout show as Sue (Margaret Qualley) proves a hit with viewers and her gross manager, Harvey (Dennis Quaid).

The problem is, that the use of "The Substance" comes with a very precise set of instructions; failure to follow them could (and does) produce some very nasty side effects.

Should you go see 'The Substance' in theaters?

(Image credit: Mubi / Working Title Films / Album / Alamy)

Absolutely. I'm broadly a horror-phobe, but after seeing how much buzz "The Substance" got, I worked up the courage to stream it on MUBI not long ago, and now I wish I had seen it on the big screen the first time around.

Even if I don't necessarily love the way "The Substance" ends, the movie's easily worth the price of admission, in my opinion. The bulk of Coralie Fargeat's dark sci-fi thriller is a blistering take on how the culture machine treats women.

Audacious, visceral, and thrilling, "The Substance" is a gripping watch filled with shocking body horror, compelling twists, a thumping, bassy score and some truly awards-worthy performances from its stars. It won't be to everyone's taste, but if it speaks to you, you're in for a devilishly entertaining time at the movies.

Don't just take my word for it, either; fellow Tom's Guide writer Rory Mellon ranked The Substance fifth on his list of the best movies of 2024. Plus, "The Substance" has an 89% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is all the more impressive when you consider that score is generated from well over 300 accredited reviews listed on the site which sums the movie up as "a gasp-inducing feat from writer-director Coralie Fargeat."

And if you prefer to judge by raw numbers, then "The Substance" impresses in the data department, too. It became Mubi's most successful movie to date at the box office and has grossed $79 million worldwide, to date (via BoxOfficeMojo).

That may not sound big when compared to 2024's No. 1 box office success, "Inside Out 2" $1.6 billion takings but it's a seriously impressive feat for the indie distributor.

Bottom line, I can't recommend seeing "The Substance" enough; even if you forego the theater and just stream it on MUBI, I'm confident you'll become a big fan.