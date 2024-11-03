My favorite dark thriller of the year is now streaming — and it’s 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

Over the summer I got the chance to see “The Substance” at a mystery screening event at my local movie theater. I went with zero expectations as I didn’t even know beforehand what movie I was going to be watching.

By the time the credits rolled, I was enraptured and convinced I’d just seen not only the best dark thriller of 2024 but one of the year’s very best movies, period. Several weeks (and one rewatch) later, and I’m even more confident of that assessment.

“The Substance” is a movie I haven’t been able to shut up about since ever I first saw it on the big screen, and I’m delighted that it’s now available to stream (either via PVOD platforms like Amazon and Apple or on Mubi in the U.S.). Its debut on streaming should expose it to even more viewers, and this movie deserves every ounce of attention it can get.

To be honest, this is a flick where the less you know before watching the better, so if you’re feeling adventurous, I advise you to stop reading and stream it right now. But if you need a little more convincing (I get it, your movie-watching time may be limited), here’s why “The Substance” is an exceptional horror-thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat…

What is ‘The Substance’ about?

THE SUBSTANCE | Official Trailer | In Theaters & On MUBI Now - YouTube Watch On

“The Substance” opens with a Hollywood star named Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) being fired from her role hosting a popular aerobics TV show. Smarmy executive Harvey (Dennis Quaid) claims that Elisabeth is now too old to be a television star and that it's time to find a younger host to take her place.

Elisabeth sinks into a deep depression as she struggles to come to terms with her time in the spotlight being over, but when she learns of a mysterious black market drug that promises to turn her into a younger, perkier and better version of herself (played by Margaret Qualley), it looks like all her problems are resolved. She even reclaims her TV show and rediscovers her sense of self-worth.

The rules of using the powerful substance are simple (even if the method of administration is skin-crawling), you get seven days as the better version of yourself and then must spend seven days back as your regular self. As the instructions explain, it's about having a perfect balance between your two selves. But when Elisabeth pushes the boundaries, the consequences are severe.

‘The Substance’ is bold, brilliant and utterly bats**t

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Mubi)

I’ll say this upfront, “The Substance” is one of the most insane movies I’ve ever watched. I’m extremely eager to avoid spoilers, so I’ll tread lightly, but in the third act writer/director Coralie Fargeat throws caution to the wind, and doesn’t hold back whatsoever. Some of the body-horror moments are downright grotesque, and easily repulsed viewers might have to look away. This is a very dark thriller.

But the real genius of “The Substance” is that there’s so much more to this movie than just fake blood and body deformities. This is a movie with real character, thanks in large part to the phenomenal leading performance of Demi Moore. Elisabeth is a tragic heroine, and while many of the horrible things that happen to her in this flick are of her own making, you can’t help but feel a genuine sense of sympathy. Moore is so fantastic that I hope she gets awards.

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Mubi)

Moore is so good here that she could have carried the movie on her shoulders, but she doesn’t need to go solo because Qualley is absolutely up to the task of matching her. Qualley plays the "better" version of Elisabeth, who goes by the name Sue and is initially extremely alluring, but as the movie progresses, Sue proves to be more and more off-putting and self-absorbed. I should also shout out Dennis Quaid. Yes, his character is utterly loathsome, but that’s the point.

As mentioned, one of the great joys of “The Substance” is strapping in and seeing where this ride takes you, so I don’t want to give away any more than I have already, but I’ll sum up by saying that this dark thriller is the perfect combination of a compelling narrative, fantastic performances and just enough smart social commentary to make its point without laboring it. It’s a movie with so much substance to absord, but it also never forgets to be entertaining.

You need to stream ‘The Substance’ right now

(Image credit: Mubi / Working Title Films / Album / Alamy)

If you missed out on “The Substance” in theaters then you made a serious mistake. Fortunately, you can rectify that error of judgment now that it’s available to stream. Yes, you’ll need a strong stomach for this ride (and it’s probably not a movie to watch while snacking), but if you can handle some extreme body horror, you’ll be rewarded with a truly masterful movie.

“The Substance” is a film that hasn’t left my mind for weeks now, and that’s one of the hallmarks of real quality. I'd argue that 2024 has been a pretty excellent year for dark thrillers (with the likes of “Longlegs” and “Heretic” also essential watches), but “The Substance” ranks at the very top of the list. It’s a twisted trip anchored by awards-worthy performances, and I can't recommend it enough.

Watch "The Substance" on Mubi, or buy/rent on Amazon and Apple