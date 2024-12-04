Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services, in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, there's surprisingly little to choose from. While typically dominated by shows, the Hulu top 10 is heavy on movies right now as people binge some holiday movies. But an episode from a revered soap opera is in the top 10 currently, as is the latest season of a hot reality show. They're joined by the latest season of "9-1-1: Lone Star," which sits just outside the top 10.

Without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, December 4.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'General Hospital'

General Hospital Promo: This Is Why - YouTube Watch On

"General Hospital" is the longest-running American soap opera still in production. It's been on TV since 1963. It's made it from before the Kennedy assassination through HDTV. It's even outlived other iconic soap operas like "All My Children" and "One Life to Live."

But for most of the show's recent seasons, one thing remains constant. A member of the Quartermaine or Spencer family will be causing drama in the fictional town of Port Charles. In episode 220 of season 61, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) wrestles with her grief, Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) and Dante Falconeri (Dom Zamprogna) have an emotional encounter and much more. Watch now to see the drama unfold.

Watch on Hulu

'Love Island: Australia'

The Islanders Couple Up for the first time | Love Island Australia 2024 - YouTube Watch On

If you've watched any "Love Island" show, understanding how "Love Island: Australia" works won't be difficult. This Australian dating reality show is a spin-off of the original U.K. show and follows largely the same format. A group of single contestants — known as "Islanders" — live together in a luxury villa that is isolated from the outside world. Throughout each season, the Islanders couple up to find love, as well as avoid being dumped from the villa. Meanwhile, Australians also vote for their favorite islanders to stay in the villa.

But it's not just the initial contestants participating. As old islanders are dumped, new islanders enter the villa and compete for the prize. "Love Island: Australia" is currently 20 episodes deep into season 6, so catch up now before Australia decides the winner in the upcoming season finale in just a few episodes' time.

Watch on Hulu

Honorable mention

'9-1-1: Lone Star'

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX) Trailer #2 HD - Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler 9-1-1 Spinoff - YouTube Watch On

"9-1-1: Lone Star" is sitting just outside Hulu's top 10, but make no mistake — the "9-1-1" spin-off series is consistently a major hit on the platform. Granted, that's unsurprising given that the original show created by Ryan Murphy is also quite popular on Hulu.

Like in "9-1-1," this show focuses on the lives of first responders. But in "9-1-1: Lone Star," the show has moved to Austin, Texas, and focuses on a new cast of characters. Rob Lowe, a firefighter captain who has come to Texas after rebuilding the team in New York that he lost on September 11, 2001, leads the call sheet of this ensemble cast. It's currently in its fifth and final season and episode 9 just hit Hulu this week.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"Nutcrackers" "Elf" "Gladiator" "National Lampoon Christmas Vacation" "The Polar Express" "General Hospital" "Love Island: Australia" "Paradise Highway" "Christmas with the Cranks" "Alien: Romulus" "9-1-1: Lone Star" "Four Christmases" "Deck the Halls" "Twilight" "Fred Claus"