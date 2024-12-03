Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

This week there are a ton of movies to choose from. There's a new comedy from Ben Stiller and a Will Ferrell Christmas classic in the top two, but also high up the list is an Oscar winner from 2000 which currently has a sequel in theaters.

So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, December 3.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Nutcrackers' (2024)

"Nutcrackers" has been in the top 10 since debuting last week. This new comedy stars Ben Stiller as Mike Maxwell, a workaholic who is forced to go to rural Ohio when his nephews become orphaned following a car accident. Once there, he discovers he's stuck taking care of the kids while their social worker Gretchen (Linda Cardellini) tries to find them a new home.

But what's supposed to be a three-day trip quickly turns into weeks of chaos. Mike is suddenly thrust into parenting tasks he's not ready for, like killing a chicken, teaching his nephews about sex and dealing with the police after they hotwire a carnival ride. Check out "Nutcrackers" now if you're looking for an out-of-control holiday movie.

'Elf' (2003)

"Elf" is a Christmas classic at this point. The movie stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised by Santa's elves after unknowingly crawling into Santa's sack as a baby at an orphanage. When Buddy becomes an adult though, his supposed father Papa Elf (Bob Newhart) informs him that his real parents are Walter Hobbs (James Caan) and Susan Wells, and his mother gave him up for adoption shortly before dying.

So Buddy heads to New York City to meet his father, who runs a children's book publisher and is totally unaware of Buddy's existence. Once there, hijinks ensue in what is a classic fish-out-of-water comedy. If you haven't seen it before, or haven't in a while, definitely watch one of this century's most beloved Christmas movies.

'Gladiator' (2000)

"Gladiator" is — to put it simply — brilliant. The Ridley Scott masterpiece stars Russell Crowe as the fictional Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius. Maximus is the favorite general of Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris) but is sold into slavery when Marcus's son Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) murders his father and seizes the throne.

Maximus ultimately finds himself the property of gladiator trainer Antonius Proximo (Oliver Reed), and Proximo helps Maximus get to Rome as a gladiator, giving Maximus an unexpected chance at revenge. While Crowe would go on to win Best Actor for his performance in this Best Picture winner, it's really Phoenix who steals the show as Commodus. His truly evil performance is still one of the best I've ever seen.

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Nutcrackers" "Elf" "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" "Gladiator" "The Polar Express" "Alien: Romulus" "Christmas with the Cranks" "Love Island: Australia" "Four Christmases" "Deck the Halls" "Family Guy" "Paradise Highway" "Fred Claus" "Why Him?" "The Christmas Break"