Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

This week, like in recent weeks there are a ton of movies to choose from in the top 10. Some are older classics, like "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." But a few new movies are trending on Hulu right now, including a new Christmas comedy starring Ben Stiller and a new deep-sea horror movie that just hit Hulu this week.

So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, December 10.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Nutcrackers' (2024)

"Nutcrackers" continues to dominate the Hulu top 10. This new holiday season comedy stars Ben Stiller as Mike Maxwell, a single, middle-aged workaholic. But one day, he has to put that life on hold and head off to rural Ohio after a car accident orphans his nephews.

But what's supposed to be a three-day trip quickly turns into weeks of chaos. Mike learns that he's now stuck taking care of the kids. That means Mike now has to do all the typical tasks any parent has to do, like killing a chicken, teaching his nephews about sex and dealing with the police after they hotwire a carnival ride while their social worker Gretchen (Linda Cardellini) tries to find them a new home.

'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989)

"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is a beloved Christmas classic. The third movie in the "National Lampoon's Vacation" franchise, this holiday movie is adapted from writer John Hughes's "Christmas '59" short story for National Lampoon Magazine. It reprises Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold, head of the Griswold family, who just wants a "quiet, old-fashioned Christmas."

Of course, that's not what happens. Instead, you get an electrocution, multiple fires and explosions and even a SWAT team dashing through the snow to ruin Christmas. Don't miss this hilarious holiday movie on Hulu this week.

'Dead Sea' (2024)

"Dead Sea" just arrived on Hulu and it's already surging up the top 10. But this is no feel-good holiday story. Instead, this is a gripping horror movie about the worst that can happen when you're out at sea.

This oceanic crime horror stars Isabel Gravitt as Kaya Adams, who is stranded at sea after a jet ski trip leaves her friends Xander (Koa Tom) and Tessa (Genneya Walton) seriously injured. When a fishing boat passes by they think they're saved, but unfortunately for them, things are just starting to get worse.

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Elf" "Nutcrackers" "National Lampoon Christmas Vacation" "The Polar Express" "Dead Sea" "Christmas with the Cranks" "Twilight" "Abbott Elementary" "Four Christmases" "Gladiator" "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" "Jack Frost" "Fred Claus" "Wild Crime" "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse"