Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

After going through what's popular this week, we've narrowed down three of Hulu's current top 10 movies that stand out from the rest. One of the biggest blockbusters of the year has finally arrived on Hulu and unsurprisingly takes the top spot this week. However, there's also a Martin Scorsese classic rising up the ranks, as well as a comic book adaptation brimming with acting talent.

So without further ado, here are the three movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, August 6.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (2024)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Official Trailer

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is set generations following Caesar's rise to power in the earlier "Planet of the Apes" movies and shows a world where apes are the dominant species. One ape King, Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), even has sights set on dominating apes and humans alike. But when a young ape named Noa (Owen Teague) befriends a human scavenger Mae (Freya Allan), Proximus' plans are thrown into chaos.

This is the fourth movie in the "Planet of the Apes" reboot series that kicked off with "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" in 2011. If you need to catch up, the previous three movies — "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "War for the Planet of the Apes" — are all available on Hulu, so start watching now.

Watch on Hulu

'Casino' (2004)

"Casino" stars Robert De Niro as Sam "Ace" Rothstein, a Chicago gangster sent to Vegas to oversee the Tangiers Casino. His and his associate Nicky Santoro's (Joe Pesci) criminal enterprises start raking in cash for the casino and his mafia bosses and Sam soon finds love in the form of former prostitute Ginger McKenna (Sharon Stone). Things seem great, but soon, unwanted attention from the police and others throws everything Sam has built into jeopardy.

While overlooked by "Goodfellas," which admittedly is a masterpiece, this movie is still an excellent Martin Scorsese movie. If you take away the criticism that it's too similar to its five-years-older Scorsese sibling, along with other mafia movie classics like "Mean Streets (also Scorsese) and "The Godfather," there's not much to criticize in this movie, least of all its incredible soundtrack.

Watch on Hulu

'The Kings Man' (2021)

The King's Man | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

Who doesn't love a good, old-fashioned prequel-sequel (or is it a sequel-prequel)? "The Kings Man" is the third installment in the "Kingsman" movie franchise adapted from the Mark Millar comic book series. But instead of taking the story of Gary "Eggsy" Unwin forward, this movie goes back to the beginning of the Kingsman intelligence service.

In a Europe roiled by war and political machinations, the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) decides that to protect the world, the world needs a covert network of spies and soldiers to protect it from utter destruction. While this movie is more serious in tone than the previous two, and frankly gets a bit over its skis at times, it's still worth your time if you're looking for something to watch this week.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

