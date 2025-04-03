5 best thriller movies on Hulu to stream right now

There’s nothing like a good thriller to keep you on the edge of your seat, and Hulu has plenty to choose from.

Whether you’re in the mood for psychological mind games or sheer tension, the right thriller can make your heart race in the best way. Take “Control Freak,” one of Hulu’s latest dark thrillers, which follows a woman with an uncontrollable itch on the back of her head.

Then there’s a seductive yet sinister horror-thriller starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones that takes the dangers of modern dating to disturbing new heights. An anxiety-inducing flick about two best friends on top of an abandoned radio tower will definitely give you vertigo.

Without further ado, here are five of the best thriller movies on Hulu to stream right now.

‘Control Freak’ (2025)

Hulu’s latest original thriller will crawl into your mind, and trust me, I’ve seen my fair share of unsettling horror. Kelly Marie Tran, best known for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” delivers a mesmerizing performance as a woman slowly unraveling under the grip of an irresistible compulsion.

I wasn’t familiar with Hulu’s game but this original really did surprise me. It’s the kind of movie that leaves you squirming, questioning and desperately trying to shake the unease it plants in your head.

Val (Kelly Marie Tran) built a thriving empire as a motivational speaker, inspiring others with her story of resilience. To her fans, she has it all — success, a dream home, and a devoted husband, Robbie (Miles Robbins).

But beneath the surface, something is wrong. An itch at the back of her head refuses to go away. At first, it’s a nuisance. Then, it becomes an obsession. As she scratches deeper, unraveling both her skin and her carefully crafted life, Val starts to fear the itch isn’t just in her mind but something far more sinister lurking beneath.

‘Sleep’ (2023)

After years of watching countless thrillers, I’ve found that many tend to blend together. But every so often, a rare one leaves a lasting impact, lingering in my thoughts long after I’ve finished watching it. “Sleep” is one of those movies.

Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 before making its way to digital platforms, “Sleep” quickly earned widespread praise for good reason. Its fascinating premise immediately caught my attention, and I didn’t hesitate to add it to my watchlist. This Korean thriller also carries added significance as one of Lee Sun-kyun’s final performances before he sadly passed away in December 2023.

Newlyweds Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi) and Hyeon-soo (Lee Sun-kyun) are eagerly preparing for the birth of their first child when their peaceful life is suddenly disrupted. Hyeon-soo begins experiencing bizarre sleepwalking episodes, at first harmless but quickly becoming more alarming and unpredictable.

As his nighttime behavior grows increasingly disturbing, Soo-jin starts to fear for their safety, unsure whether the man she loves is in control of his own actions.

‘New Life’ (2023)

A genuinely fresh and gripping thriller that’s worth a watch is “New Life.” It’s a slow-burning story that weaves together personal tragedy, existential dread, and an ever-present sense of unease. The deeper emotional layers beneath the surface make this an equally thrilling experience.

​“New Life” centers on Jessica Murdock (Hayley Erin), a young woman desperately fleeing toward the Canadian border to escape her past. Pursuing her is Elsa Gray (Sonya Walger), a seasoned agent grappling with a recent ALS diagnosis.

As their chase intensifies across the Pacific Northwest, the true nature of Jessica's flight emerges: she is unknowingly carrying a mutated strain of the Ebola virus, posing a catastrophic threat.

‘Fresh’ (2022)

“Fresh” is a bold, unsettling, and darkly stylish dive into modern romance and the horrors that can lurk beneath a charming exterior. I didn’t know what to expect when it first debuted in 2022, but I ended up pleasantly surprised (and somewhat disturbed).

What makes this thriller so gripping is how it taps into real fears about dating and trust. If you love movies that lull you into a false sense of security before pulling the rug out from under you, “Fresh” is definitely worth a watch.

Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is a young woman frustrated with the difficulties of dating apps. When she meets the charming and mysterious Steve (Sebastian Stan) in a grocery store, she’s immediately drawn to him, believing she’s finally found a genuine connection.

However, things take a sinister turn when Steve invites Noa on a weekend getaway — only for her to wake up in captivity. She soon learns that Steve has a horrifying secret and some very unusual appetites.

‘Fall’ (2022)

If you have a fear of heights, “Fall” will certainly push you to your limits. It’s the most gripping when it leans into the sheer hopelessness of being stranded with no rescue in sight.

Every possible disaster unfolds, keeping the tension high, and the fact that the protagonists are actually somewhat capable makes each setback feel all the more believable.

Best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), are two adrenaline junkies who decide to climb an abandoned 2,000-foot radio tower in the middle of the desert. What starts as an exciting challenge quickly turns into a nightmare when the ladder collapses, leaving them stranded at the top with no way down.

With no cell service, limited supplies, and the scorching sun beating down on them, Becky and Hunter must fight against the elements — and their own fears — to survive.

