How to watch 'Am I Racist?' online — stream the satirical Matt Walsh documentary from anywhere
Conservative commentator skewers DEI and identity politics in Borat-style comedy
Conservative commentator Matt Walsh poses, Borat-style, as an aspiring anti-racism campaigner in order to skewer the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) industry in satirical documentary "Am I Racist?". A toe-curling smash hit at the U.S. box office, you can watch "Am I Racist?" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.
"Am I Racist?" premiered on Monday, October 28.
• U.S. — DailyWire Plus / Max (from Nov. 25)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
From asking his students to "point at the most racist person in the room" to getting a TV presenter to literally stretch out of her "whiteness", the set-pieces look very promising. However, the documentary appears at least partly concerned with conflating racism and identity politics, the proponents of which duly oblige with tying themselves in knots.
"Am I Racist?" also exposes the ways in which some people, dubbed "race hustlers and grifters" by Walsh, have turned DEI into a lucrative business.
The entire Race2Dinner segment with Regina Jackson and Saira Rao, who charge guilt-ridden white women thousands of dollars for the privilege of being lectured over lavish dinners, is jaw-dropping, while "White Fragility" author Robin D’Angelo is cajoled into giving $30 to Walsh's black colleague as "reparations".
Read on to see how you can watch "Am I Racist?" from anywhere in the world.
How to watch 'Am I Racist?' in the U.S.
"Am I Racist?" premiered on DailyWire Plus on Monday, October 28. The streaming service costs from $15 per month (cancel anytime).
You might be better off waiting for the documentary to land on Max on Monday, November 25.
Max prices start at $9.99/month. It's also no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including "Game of Thrones", plus documentaries such as "Money Electric" and "Breath of Fire".
You also have the option of paying from $16.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle, including Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max.
Traveling outside the States? You may need to use a VPN to unblock DailyWire Plus and Max when abroad.
Watch 'Am I Racist?' from anywhere
If "Am I Racist?" isn't streaming where you currently are, that doesn't mean you have to miss the documentary while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream it from anywhere.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.
You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app and watch "Am I Racist?" online.
'Am I Racist?' streams by country
Can I watch 'Am I Racist?' in Canada?
There are currently no plans to air "Am I Racist?" in Canada but if you are an American north of the border for work or on vacation you can catch it by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
Can I watch 'Am I Racist?' in the U.K.?
There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Am I Racist?" in the U.K. yet, but if you're an American currently across the pond you can still catch the Matt Walsh documentary by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
Can I watch 'Am I Racist?' in Australia?
Similarly, there are currently no plans to air "Am I Racist?" in Australia, but if you're Down Under from the U.S., you can catch the film by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
'Am I Racist?' trailer
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
