Apple TV Plus top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

With so many shows climbing the top 10 charts on Apple TV Plus, it always feels like there is no shortage of binge-worthy content. But after diving into a few of them, I realized that just because a show is popular doesn’t mean it’s actually worth watching, even if it debuts on one of the best streaming services .

I also have to say that the trending movies aren't particularly great right now (yes, I'm looking at you "Argylle" and "Ghosted"). That’s why we come to you with this guide — because not everything in the top 10 is created equal. If you’re wondering what to watch next, here are the three best shows on Apple TV Plus that truly stand out and are absolutely worth your time.

This is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 shows as of Wednesday, August 28.

BEST SHOWS IN THE APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10

'Pachinko'

"Pachinko" season 2 recently came out, so it makes sense why this critically acclaimed drama series is gaining traction once again. Based on the bestselling novel by Min Jin Lee, the show spans multiple generations and follows the lives of a Korean family living in Japan, exploring their struggles, triumphs and the impact of historical events on their identity and lives.

The story begins in the early 20th century, focusing on Sunja (Kim Ha-min), a young woman who grows up in a small fishing village in Korea. Her life changes dramatically when she becomes pregnant by a wealthy and powerful man who is already married. To avoid disgrace, she marries a kind but poor minister who takes her to Japan. The series then traces the family's journey through the years, depicting the hardships faced by Koreans living in Japan, including discrimination and poverty.

'Bad Monkey'

If you’re in the mood for a bit of comedy, then you’re in luck, because "Bad Monkey" should be your next watch. This dark comedy-drama series centers around Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn), a former detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. But things take a very bizarre turn when a severed arm is found by a tourist, and Yancy sees this as an opportunity to regain his detective position. The discovery pulls him into a chaotic and often absurd investigation.

You might be wondering where a "monkey" fits into this story. Well, the "bad monkey" in the title refers to a mischievous primate named Driggs. He’s a little scavenger who causes quite the headache for Yancy.

'Slow Horses'

"Slow Horses" season 4 premieres on September 4, which isn’t long to wait at all. It’s obvious that people are now binge-watching this series considering it’s flying up the Apple TV Plus top 10. My colleague Martin Shore even binged all 18 episodes of "Slow Horses" in one week .

If you want to jump aboard the hype train, now's the perfect time. "Slow Horses" is a British espionage thriller series, based on the "Slough House" book series by Mick Herron. The show is centered around a group of MI5 agents who have been relegated to a department called Slough House, which is effectively a dumping ground for spies who have failed in the field or made career-ending mistakes. These agents are referred to as "Slow Horses" because they are considered the misfits and rejects of the intelligence service.

The story primarily follows Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), the irascible and cynical head of Slough House, and his team of disgraced agents. Despite being marginalized and underestimated by the rest of the intelligence community, the Slow Horses find themselves entangled in dangerous and high-stakes situations that are often more significant than the missions of the more prestigious MI5 teams.

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "Bad Monkey" (2024)

2. "Ted Lasso" (2020)

3. "Presumed Innocent" (2024)

4. "Slow Horses" (2022)

5. "Lady in the Lake" (2024)

6. "Pachinko" (2022)

7. "The Morning Show" (2019)

8. "Sunny" (2024)

9. "Time Bandits" (2024)

10. "Cowboy Cartel" (2024)