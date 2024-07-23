Apple TV Plus just dropped a breathtaking trailer for 'Pachinko' season 2 — watch it now

Back in 2022, the Apple TV Plus adaptation of "Pachinko" impressed viewers and critics alike. Season 1 still holds a very high 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it scooped up plenty of awards nominations and wins. Here at Tom's Guide, we crowned it as one of the very best Apple TV Plus shows you can stream right now.

Excitement has been building for the sweeping historical epic's return, and now that the streamer's dropped the "Pachinko" season 2 trailer, it looks like the show's second chapter will leave an impact all over again.

Set to BLACKPINK member Rosé's somber cover of "Viva La Vida", this stirring trailer features more of the show's arresting cinematography, showing both lush countryside and the busy city of Tokyo, and the haunting sight of bomber flying overhead in Osaka.

The trailer tees up more of the stirring family drama you'd expect from "Pachinko", showing a fraught reunion between Koh Hansu (Lee Min-ho) and a young Kim Sunja (Kim Min-ha), having spent over a decade apart. Later in the timeline, we see Sunja telling her grandson, Solomon (Jin Ha) not to forget who he is, after he pitches himself as a man with 'nothing to lose' to Tom Andrews (Jimmi Simpson).

As it continues, and we get more snapshots of drama, titles warn that we all possess the courage to change our destiny. All in all, it's a clip that tees "Pachinko" season 2 as one heck of an emotional, epic watch.

What is 'Pachinko' season 2 about?

"Pachinko" is an adaptation of Min Jin Lee's 2017 bestselling novel of the same name created by Soo Hugh. Like the novel, the Apple TV Plus series documents the lives of four generations of a Korean family who moved to Japan before the start of World War Two. It's a story encompassing timelines, locations and languages.

Per the official synopsis for season 2, we know where our story will continue. It reads: "The parallel stories pick up in Osaka in 1945, where Sunja is forced to make dangerous decisions for her family's survival during World War II, and in Tokyo in 1989, which finds Solomon exploring new, humble beginnings."

You can look forward to streaming "Pachinko" season 2 when it premieres on Apple TV Plus on Friday, August 23. New episodes will drop on a weekly basis from that point.