Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is down to just AU$59 — a new Amazon low

An early contender for Game of the Year, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is considered by fans and critics alike to be one of the finest entries in Nintendo's enduring adventure franchise.

Picking up right after the events of the masterful Breath of the Wild, which we described as a "perfect game" in our five-star review, Tears of the Kingdom sees Link undertake yet another epic quest to save Hyrule.

While the map technically hasn't changed since Link's last adventure, Nintendo has taken the action way up into the skies above Hyrule, offering huge new areas to explore. In order to traverse these new areas, you'll have to get creative by building flying machines and other vehicles out of a variety of objects found throughout Hyrule.

Simply put, Tears of the Kingdom is the best Nintendo Switch game of the year, and if you haven't picked it up yet, there's no better time to do so. Right now, Amazon AU has slashed the price of Tears of the Kingdom to just AU$59, which is a 34% discount on the game's RRP. That's a saving of AU$30.95!

To put this deal into perspective, this is Amazon's lowest price on the game to date, falling AU$10 below its price on Prime Day!

First-party Nintendo games are rarely discounted by this much, so it's in your best interest to grab a copy now if you haven't done so already.

Don't own a Switch yet? You're in luck, because the Nintendo Switch OLED Model — The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition has also been discounted on Amazon, bringing its price down from AU$549.95 to AU$499.95.

While this special version of the console unfortunately doesn't come bundled with a copy of Tears of the Kingdom, it does include a themed dock and Joy-Cons, complimenting the game perfectly.