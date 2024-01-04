How to pre-order the PS5 Pulse Elite Wireless Headset

The list of the best PS5 accessories is set to expand next month when Sony releases the new PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset, and retailers are already taking pre-orders.

This upgraded version of the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset looks set to offer strong audio quality, crystal clear voice chat and a slick design all at a relatively affordable price of $149. The official PlayStation product is scheduled to launch on February 21 and will complete the new wave of PS5 accessories that also includes the already-released PlayStation Portal and Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds.

Both the Portal and Pulse Explore earbuds sold out at launch, with the latter still very tough to find in stock even now, so don’t be surprised if the Pulse Elite headset is similarly tricky to track down next month. That’s why we recommend locking in your pre-order now if you're already eyeing up a new pair of PS5 headphones.

Below you’ll find all the retailer links you need to secure your PlayStation Pulse Elite headset, and we’ve also broken down what makes this refresh worthy of the Elite moniker.

Where to pre-order PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset

PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset: $149 @ Amazon

PlayStation's latest official PS5 accessory is the PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset, and it's now available for pre-order at Amazon. It'll cost $149 and is set to launch on February 21.

PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset: $149 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently taking pre-orders for the PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset. The electronics retailer is selling the PS5 accessory at its MSRP of $149.

PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset: $149 @ PlayStation Direct

If you want to buy your headset directly from the source, PlayStation Direct is still taking orders for the Pulse Elite Wireless Headset. It will cost you $149 and due to demand orders are limited to one per customer.

PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset: $149 @ Walmart

Walmart is also taking PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset pre-orders. The slick-looking PS5 accessory will cost you $149 and is scheduled to ship in February.

PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset: $149 @ GameStop

Gaming specialty retailer GameStop isn't sold out of pre-orders yet, so there's still time to reserve your PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset. You'll get extra perks for buying if you're a PowerUp Reward Pro member.

What’s new with the PlayStation Pulse Elite headset?

The PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset is an upgraded version of the PlayStation Pulse 3D headset which launched alongside the PS5 console in November 2020.

While we’ve yet to get our hands on the Elite headset, we’re big fans of the current Pulse model and in our review were impressed with its audio quality, versatility and comfortable fit. The refreshed Elite model looks to include all those same features but adds some upgrades in key areas as explained via the PlayStation Blog .

One of our biggest gripes with the Pulse 3D was the underwhelming microphone concealed within the earcups. The Pulse Elite improves upon this by placing the microphone on an extendable tip. This allows you to adjust its placement and bring it closer to your mouth as required.

The Pulse Elite will also come with a hanger for storage. But this included extra does more than just give you a convenient place to leave your headset when not in use, it also has charging capabilities. Attach a power cable to the hanger, and the Pulse Elite will be charged through contact points inside the headband.

Much like the Pulse Explore earbuds, which launched in December 2023, the Pulse Elite will include PlayStation Link features. This allows the audio accessory to seamlessly switch between PlayStation devices, such as the PS5 and the PlayStation Portal, and even makes jumping from playing on a console to a PC a total breeze.

The PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset will retail for $149 and is available starting February 21. We’ll be putting the headset through its paces next month in a full review, so if you’re still trying to decide if you should commit to a purchase stay tuned for our write-up.