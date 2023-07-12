Time’s running out! Here’s the 7 best Prime Day gaming deals you can still get

Amazon Prime Day is still well underway, with many items receiving massive discounts. If you’re a gaming enthusiast like me, this is the perfect time to take advantage of some awesome gaming deals. This is great considering how gaming isn’t exactly the cheapest hobby around.

Using my knowledge as a hardware reviewer and lifelong gamer, I’ve put together this list of 7 gaming deals you don’t want to miss during Prime Day. Whether you’re looking for a gaming monitor, laptop, keyboard, headset or more, I’ve got you covered.

Below, are the 7 best Prime Day deals I’ve seen so far. I’ll update this page throughout the day so be sure to check back often for new deals or price lists.

Sony Inzone M9 gaming monitor: was $899 now $798 @ Amazon

The Sony Inzone M9 is one of the best gaming monitors due to its vibrant and sharp 27-inch 4K display, buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate and low 1ms response time. This is a great Prime Day deal for both PC and PS5 gamers.

Price Check: $799 @ Best Buy | $798 @ Walmart

Razer Blade 15: was $3,299 now $1,922 @ Amazon

The main selling point of the Razer Blade 15 is that incredibly vibrant 240Hz OLED display. Not only will games play smoothly on Razer’s laptop, but the peerless black levels of OLED will also make them look better than on any LED screen or IPS panel. 1440p is pretty much the sweet spot for laptop gaming at the moment, and the Blade’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is well suited to run titles at this resolution.

Price Check: $2,199 @ Best Buy

Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming PC: was $2,299 now $2,149 @ Amazon

Amazon slices $150 off this Alienware Aurora R14 gaming desktop that is powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. It also packs an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD packaged with an additional 2TB HDD for extra storage. This is a great pick if you're looking to get into PC gaming for the first time in 2023. Note: Dell has the same system (with only 16GB of RAM and only 1TB SSD) on sale for $1,599.

Price check: $1,599 @ Dell

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core (White): was $129 now $110 @ Amazon

This Elite S2 Core controller offers all of the great features found on the original Xbox Elite Series 2 controller but without the high $149 price tag. Sure, you don't get the carrying case and four rear paddle buttons, but you still get the same level of customization and adaptability, complete with an internal battery and rubberized grip. All in a stunning two-tone design. It's just $9 shy of its all-time price low.

Price Check: $129 @ Best Buy

Astro A30 Wireless: was $239 now $199 @ Amazon

The Astro A30 Wireless is a comfortable and stylish gaming headset with a premium price to match its premium feel. The gaming sound quality is top-notch for games, music and movies alike, and you can connect via either 2.4 GHz USB or Bluetooth wireless protocols. The device’s only significant drawbacks are its inconsistent software — and its unusually high price. Though it's certainly cheaper now during Prime Day.

Price Check: $199 @ Best Buy

Corsair K70 RGB Pro: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

The Corsair K70 RGB Pro is one of the best gaming keyboards on the market, bar none. With authentic Cherry MX key switches, a comfortable key layout, beautiful RGB lighting, a powerful software package and supportive wrist rest, the K70 RGB Pro offers everything that most players need in a gaming keyboard and nothing that they don’t.

Price Check: $148 @ Best Buy