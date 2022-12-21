This RTX 3050 gaming laptop just crashed to $679 in last-minute deal

The holidays are almost here, but retailers are still slashing the prices of some top tech to help last-minute shoppers save big. Case in point, Best Buy is currently offering an MSI gaming laptop at a fantastic discounted price.

Right now, you can get this MSI Sword 15.6” Gaming Laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 on sale for $679 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a sizeable $270 off compared to its full retail price of $949, and one of the best prices we’ve spotted to date for a configuration of this quality.

(opens in new tab) MSI Sword 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $949 now $679 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has slashed $270 off this MSI Sword gaming laptop. It sports an attractive design and solid specs at a reasonable price. It comes packing an Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also got a 15.6-inch FHD with a 144Hz refresh rate.

If you’re looking to take your first steps into the world of PC gaming this MSI gaming laptop is a great starting point. It’s by no means a top-of-the-line machine, but it’s still capable of playing many of the best PC games at moderate settings. Plus, it’s a slick-looking laptop with an aesthetically pleasing two-tone design.

Underneath the attractive chassis, you’ll find an Intel Core i5 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The laptop also comes with 8GB of RAM, which is enough for blockbuster gaming, and there’s a 512GB SSD for storing plenty of PC games. Plus, the 15.6-inch FHD display boasts a 144Hz refresh rate for consistently smooth gameplay above 60 frames per second.

You also get a fairly generous selection of ports including two USB-A 3.1 and a pair of USB-C (one of them is 3.1, the other 2.0). There’s an HDMI port, which is perfect if you want to hook up to a larger monitor for some big-screen gaming. And when you’re on the move, this machine won’t slow you down as it weighs less than five pounds and is the perfect size to sling into a backpack.

This is just one of the best laptop deals you can score right now. Make sure to check out our full roundup for discounts across a whole range of machines from budget Chromebooks to the latest MacBooks. And if you want a laptop with even stronger gaming credentials, we’ve got a guide to the best gaming laptops well worth a look.