This Roomba self-emptying vacuum is 50% off for Prime Day — lowest price ever

We’re on day two of Prime Day, and that means the Prime Day deals are in full swing. But, if you’re looking for something which will make your housework a little easier, you need not look any further.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal is currently marked down to $499 (opens in new tab). That's $500 off, for the cheapest it’s ever been, which is fantastic for such a highly rated robotic vacuum.

Score a great deal on the Roomba i7+ with 50% off. It can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt and learns from its travels. It offers customized cleaning schedules as well as suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets.

iRobot offers a vast range of models with everything from entry level designs to those which can empty themselves via the base. This brand has introduced some of the biggest advancements for robot vacuums, so you can imagine our surprise when we realized one of the latest models was reduced so heavily.

Not only is this model 50% off, it comes with its own self-emptying charging base. That means you don’t have to pay close to $1,000 to get the latest technology or a good performance from a robot vacuum. Plus, it ranks as one of the best Roombas and best robot vacuums we’ve ever tested.

When we tested the Roomba i7+, we found it offered excellent navigation as well as speedy results. The cleaning base couldn’t be more easy to empty too. It’s admittedly not without its pitfalls — the price usually being one, but we can safely say you can avoid this if you act quickly on this deal.

We’ve also seen a more thorough cleaning performance from other models. However, that’s not to say the performance from the j7+ is poor by any means. It scored more highly than the Samsung PowerBot R7070 as well as the iRobot Roomba 690. Plus it’s performance on pet hair was so good that it features in our list of the best robot vacuums for pet hair . See our full iRobot Roomba i7+ review for more info.

Ultimately, if you’ve always wanted a good robot vacuum, but don’t want to pay top dollar for all the bells and whistles, now’s your chance to take advantage. The self-emptying base makes it an ideal purchase if you suffer from allergies as well.