This new 65-inch Sony OLED TV is $600 off in early Black Friday deal

As you've seen already, early Black Friday deals are already pouring in from all corners of the web with some deals rivaling what we're expecting to see on November 25.

One of those deals is the Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch OLED TV that's just $1,698 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $600 off its regular price of $2,299, which makes this one of the best early Black Friday deals right now. This is also the lowest price ever that we have seen for this set and is a good price to pay for a premium OLED TV.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch OLED TV: $2,299 $1,698 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

New for 2022, the Sony A80K OLED uses the new cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has special exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. It's one of the best OLED TVs, and worth picking up if you're looking for a market-leading OLED TV.

What makes this one so premium? Well, it has Sony's new Cognitive XR Processor on board for better upscaling and motion smoothing. Add that to Sony's 2022 OLED TV panel that offers better brightness and off-axis viewing and you've got the recipe for one of the best OLED TVs of 2022.

What's amazing about this deal is that the A80K isn't all that old. It was launched earlier this year as a successor to the Sony A80J model, so it's only about six months old at this point. In our review of the Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV we found that it offers superb contrast with colors that are rich and varied. It is one of our Editor’s Choice TV that is powerful, and the A80K is sure to win all the same accolades.

As far as features are concerned, the A80K has AirPlay 2 support and Google TV with Chromecast Built-in that brings all the streaming platforms to choose from. Plus, there's also built-in support for Google Assistant.

Gamers of all ilk will appreciate the HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K@120Hz gameplay, but PS5 owners will get extra bonus features like extremely low input lag, auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch when connecting the Sony console to this Sony TV.