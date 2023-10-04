This is the one MacBook Pro deal I’d get before October Prime Day

I'm a deals writer for Tom's Guide, and I've noticed that MacBook deals are looking very quiet at the moment. If you need a new laptop, I'd recommend sitting tight and seeing if any of the best MacBooks get cheaper on October 11, when Prime Big Deal Days officially starts.

There is one major exception to the rule, though. Right now the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2/256GB) is $1,049 at Amazon. Just click the on-page coupon to get this MacBook for its lowest price ever. It's one of the best laptops we've tested thanks to its speedy performance and incredible 18-hour battery life.

The MacBook Pro M2 is one of the best laptops you can buy. And if you value battery life most, it's the best. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 (2022) review, we heaped praise on this laptop for its incredible performance in almost every category.

Running on Apple's M2 chip, this is one seriously fast laptop. We tested the M2 chip using Geekbench 5.4, where it scored 8,911 for multicore performance. This smashed competition like the Asus Zenbook 13 OLED (6,411) and Dell XPS 13 OLED (5,420). Multitasking and creative work are a breeze on this MacBook.

The MacBook Pro M2 is also the best laptop we've tested for battery life. It lasted an incredible 18 hours and 20 minutes in our tests. It also always remained cool and quiet, never becoming uncomfortable to use.

There are a couple of downsides to this laptop. The 720p webcam does the job, but could be sharper. A few more ports would have been appreciated, too, since this MacBook only comes with two Thunderbolt/USB4 ports and a headphone jack.

The MacBook Pro M2 is the MacBook I recommend picking up ahead of Prime Day, so act fast if this is the laptop you want. If you're looking for more options, check out our MacBook deals page.