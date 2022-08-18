This Alienware RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop for $600 off is one of the best deals ever

If you’re in the market for one of the best gaming laptops, the Alienware m17 R5 is one that’s worth serious consideration. Normally, this beefy gaming machine commands a premium price due. But now, you can get it for under $2,000.

This configuration of the Alienware m17 R5 normally retails for $2,598. That’s a hefty price, but it’s currently on sale for $2,099 on Dell’s website (opens in new tab). You can shave off an additional $100 and get a free Alienware gaming mouse thanks to a discount code courtesy of sister site Laptop Mag. Just type in LAPTOPMAG5.

With all discounts in place, this laptop will cost you less than $2,000. You can’t beat that!

(opens in new tab) Alienware m17 R5: was $2,598 now $1,994 @ Dell with code LAPTOPMAG5 (opens in new tab) .

The Alienware m17 R5 features an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. You’ll get a 17.3-inch FHD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. Considering these specs, this is one monster of a gaming laptop.

The Alienware m17 R5 embodies the brand’s name by appearing like something designed by extraterrestrial engineers. While hefty at 7.3 pounds, it has a sleek elegant design. It's one of the most impressive-looking laptops you’re bound to find.

At 11.76 x 15.64 x 1.05 inches, its large profile is made to catch one’s attention. The “Dark Side of the Moon” color chassis is based on Alienware’s Legend 2.0 industrial design language and is constructed with copper alloy thermal components.

This laptop’s impressive design is matched by its equally impressive specs. Thanks to its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, RTX 3070 Ti GPU and 16GB DDR5 RAM. You’ll be able to play graphically intensive games like Elden Ring, Doom Eternal and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at high graphical settings. The 165Hz refresh rate also ensures you’ll have a buttery smooth experience throughout.

You’ll also get all the ports you could ever need, including three USB-A, two USB-C, one Ethernet and one HDMI output port. There's also a headphone jack. With so many available ports, you’ll find it easy to use this laptop as the main computer of your home setup.

For more discounted notebooks, be sure to check out our best laptop deals page. Also check out our hands-on review of the Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen edition gaming laptop, which features an AMD CPU and GPU. Lastly, don’t forget to head over to our best laptops page if you’re looking for a solid notebook.