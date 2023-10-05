This 50-inch 4K Fire TV just crashed to $149 before Prime Day — get your invite now

Prime Day is on the way, and Amazon is coming out swinging with an incredible TV deal. Request an invitation and you'll have the chance to buy a 50-inch 4K Fire TV Omni for $149 at Amazon on October 10. It's the cheapest price I've ever seen for a 4K smart TV in this size.

This is an invitation-only deal, meaning it's only available to Prime members who receive an invitation over Prime Big Deal Days. Not everyone who requests an invitation is guaranteed to receive one, but I recommend requesting an invitation ASAP for the best chance of scoring this deal.

Amazon 50" Fire TV Omni: was $375 now $149 @ Amazon

Request invite! Save $226 on this 50-inch Fire TV by reserving it ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This model offers 4K resolution, HDR support and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, the Fire TV Omni has Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.

You'll need an invite to purchase this TV because the deal will only be available in limited quantities. To get an invite, you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and click the request invite button next to the TV. Note that you won't be able to actually buy the Fire TV Omni until the deals start on October 10.

This Fire TV isn't winning awards for the best TV on the market any time soon, but it's a great value for money at $149. In our Fire TV Omni review, we saw a peak brightness of 494 nits and 96% coverage of the Rec 709 color space, which are solid results. We also found that this TV handled fast motion and color well.

For gamers, this TV has a very low lag time of 9.8ms. If you don't mind the 60Hz refresh rate, this is a good choice for a gaming TV.

Plus, we heard minimal distortion from the 8-watt speaker system, as well as good clarity for dialogue and sound effects. Audiophiles will probably want to add one of the best soundbars to this TV, though.

This is a seriously great deal for a 50-inch 4K TV, so make sure to secure your invitation while you can. If you're looking for more options, there are plenty of great Prime Day TV deals to choose from. Plus, check out the other invite-only deals you can sign up for ahead of Prime Day.