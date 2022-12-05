The new iPad 2022 just dropped to its lowest price yet

The new iPad 2022 is pricier than the previous model, so it makes sense to wait for a price drop before picking it up. And we have good news, the wait is over -- it has crashed to its lowest price ever at Amazon.

The 10.9-inch iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB) is $399 at Amazon right now. This is one of the best iPad deals currently available, and a great opportunity to grab Apple's new tablet as a Holiday gift for yourself or a loved one.

10.9" iPad 2022: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, the 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. This is the first time it's on sale.

In our iPad 2022 review, we concluded that Apple's newest iPad is one of the best tablets on the market. Compared to the previous model in the basic iPad lineup, you're getting a larger screen, more processing power and faster charging. Plus, if you want a tablet that doubles as a laptop, the new iPad is a great choice thanks to its optional Magic Keyboard Folio accessory.

The 10th-gen iPad also has a sleeker design with thinner bezels, something we've been waiting to see from the basic iPad line for a long time. And Apple has included a USB-C charging port instead of Lightning, which is awesome.

There were a few things we didn't love about the iPad 2022, however. Its battery life didn't last as long as the 9th-gen iPad in our tests, which is a bummer. Additionally, using the 1st-Gen Apple Pencil with the iPad is a hassle. There's nowhere to dock the pencil on the tablet, and you have to use a separate USB-C to Lightning connector accessory to keep the Apple Pencil charged up. For that reason, we'd recommend opting for the iPad Air 2022 over the basic iPad 2022 if you want to draw or take notes on your tablet. The magnetic docking and wireless charging features of the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil combined with the iPad Air 2022 are well worth the extra expense.

If you're not bothered about using the Apple Pencil, though, the iPad 2022 is still an excellent choice for a tablet with good overall performance. Now that it's hit $399, it's an even better value.

We're covering all the best iPad deals available right now, so keep an eye on our coverage for the best sales.