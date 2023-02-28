The Mac mini M2 just got its first major discount

The Mac mini M2 is the best mini PC you can buy. It's powerful, $100 cheaper than its predecessor, and the most affordable Mac you can buy these days. If you've been on the fence about it, today's deal should make it very easy to decide if you want one.

For a limited time, you can get the Mac mini M2 for $549 at B&H Photo. That's $50 off and the first major discount we've seen for this Editor's Choice machine. In fact, it's one of the best Apple deals we've seen this year.

Apple Mac mini M2: was $599 now $549 @ B&H Photo

The new Mac mini M2 is faster and $100 cheaper than its M1-based predecessor. In our Mac mini M2 review, we said it's one of the best computers on the market with a speedy M2 CPU that runs circles around Apple's M1 CPU. The base model supports up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI). It features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's $50 off and currently at its lowest price ever.

The new Mac mini is one of the best computers you can buy. Apple's pint-sized powerhouse is $100 cheaper than its predecessor and considerably faster thanks to its speedy M2 chip. You can even upgrade to an M2 Pro chip (from $1,299) turning this into a Mac for gaming or light photo/video editing.

The base model features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. You also get a decent selection of ports that includes Thunderbolt 4/USB4 ports, another pair of USB-A ports, an HDMI out, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Upgrade to the Mac mini M2 Pro and you get double the Thunderbolt 4 ports and improved external display support thanks to the added power of the M2 Pro. The base model can support up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI).

In our Mac mini M2 review, we found Apple's machine was capable of handling just about anything. We had no trouble flipping between 30+ tabs in Chrome and Safari while listening to music and playing a game in windowed mode, with apps like Lightroom opening instantaneously.

Simply put, this is the best Mac you'll find at this price. And it's an even bigger bargain thanks to today's price cut which saves you $50.