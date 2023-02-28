The excellent 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro just crashed to its lowest price ever

The latest 14-inch MacBook Pro is here and is awesome, and I've found a MacBook deal that's hard to beat.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro/512GB) is $1,799 at Amazon right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for the 2023 MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip, and it makes the new MacBook Pro a seriously tempting purchase for power users. You can also get this deal at B&H Photo.

The 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch packs Apple's new M2 Pro silicon, which outperforms most of today's flagship laptops. (It can also be configured with the M2 Pro Max). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 review, we called it the world's best laptop. It offers an incredible battery life of over 14 hours. The base model includes a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024 x 1964), M2 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

To put it simply, the MacBook Pro M2 Pro offers incredibly fast performance and makes our list of the best laptops for this reason.

The 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU MacBook Pro M2 Pro model we tested blazed through tough tasks like transcoding 4K video. If you're a professional photo or video editor, the MacBook Pro M2 Pro could seriously boost your output. The display on the MacBook Pro M2 Pro looks impressive too — it has a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and up to 1,447 nits of brightness when viewing HDR content.

Even though it packs so much power, this laptop's battery life isn't compromised. We got 14 hours of life out of our review unit.

While Apple laptops aren't known for their gaming performance, we had a great time gaming on the MacBook Pro M2 Pro. We wouldn't recommend the MacBook Pro M2 Pro solely as a gaming machine, but if you want to play titles optimized for Apple hardware, you can't go wrong.

The MacBook Pro M2 Pro is definitely faster than the previous MacBook Pro with M1. But in practice, we didn't find the difference in performance between the M1 Pro and the M2 Pro chips to be huge. M1 Pro users might want to wait a year or so before splurging on the latest MacBook. For everyone else, the MacBook Pro M2 Pro is the high-end Apple laptop to get.

Now that the MacBook Pro M2 Pro has hit its lowest price ever, it's a great time to pick one up.