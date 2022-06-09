The Apple Watch 7 just hit $329 on Amazon

Apple has announced that watchOS 9 is official (opens in new tab), so if you're ready to upgrade your smartwatch, now's the time.

In fact, there's even more reason to do so right now, because the Apple Watch 7 (41mm/GPS) has just hit $329 on Amazon. This deal applies to the Apple Watch in all colors, including the coveted green — making this one of the best Apple Watch deals around.

If you're an iPhone user, then the Apple Watch 7 is the best smartwatch you can get. It's lightweight, stylish, and overall is the perfect accessory to add to your Apple ecosystem.

Compared to the previous Apple Watch, the Apple Watch 7 offers a larger display, brighter screen, and faster charging. It's also the first Apple Watch to have a full QWERTY keyboard, which is super useful for quickly sending texts from your wrist. Basically, if you're using an older Apple Watch model, the Apple Watch 7 is definitely a worthy upgrade.

If you have workout goals to hit this summer, you'll be able to make great use of Apple Fitness Plus. You get a 3-month membership free with the watch, and you'll be able to take some great video workouts, whether it's cycling, HIIT, or cardio dancing. The Apple Fitness Plus app also tracks your workout stats, and you'll be able to compare your results to those of other users who took the same class. If you want to stick to Apple Fitness Plus once your 3-month trial is up, a subscription costs $9.99/month, which is cheaper than some other popular fitness memberships (like Peloton, for example.)

The main drawback of the Apple Watch 7 is its 18-hour battery life; the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, in contrast, can last up to 40 hours. However, that aside, and if you don't mind nightly charging, the Apple Watch 7 is close to a perfect smartwatch for iPhone users.

Still deciding which model to buy? Check out the best Apple Watch deals currently on offer, plus our list of the best cheap smartwatches to shop if you're on a budget.