Target Black Friday sales 2023 — 15 massive sales live just for this weekend

Target's Black Friday deals are officially live. The retailer is offering aggressive discounts on smart home devices, toys, kitchen appliances, and 4K TVs. I also want to call out that all of Target's Black Friday deals are backed by the retailer's holiday price match guarantee.

That means if you buy something now and its price drops on or before December 24, you can reach out to Target for a price adjustment. Target will also price match select competitors within 14 days of purchase. (Competitors include Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, Costco, GameStop, and others).

This is my 16th year covering Black Friday deals. Below I'm highlighting the best deals in Target's sale. I'm mainly focusing on devices that the Tom's Guide team has reviewed and recommends. If a competitor is offering similar pricing, I'll highlight that as well.

Target Black Friday deals — best sales

Asics sale: deals from $3 @ Target

Target is offering a massive sale on Asics apparel for men, women, and children. After discount, prices start as low as $3. The sale includes shoes, socks, hoodies, athletic apparel, and more. Note that some styles can also be found in Amazon's Asics sale.

Holiday decor: deals from $2 @ Target

Give your holiday tree a little makeover with one of Target's discounted holiday ornaments. Pictured is the Wool Penguin

on Skates for $2. The sale also includes traditional ornaments as well as ceramic and glass decor.

PS5 games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Target

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Target has select PS5 games and accessories on sale from $19. The sale includes titles such as Spider Man: Miles Morales, Madden 24, Gran Turismo 7, and more.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Target

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $99 @ Target

When it comes to deals on Fitbits, it really doesn’t get better than this. The Charge 6 sits between the more budget-focused Inspire 3 and the technology-packed Sense 2 smartwatch. Like the Inspire, the Charge is a rather petite device. But like the Sense, it’s got all the best health-tracking tech Fitbit has to offer. You also get 7 days of battery life and 50 meters of weather resistance, all packed into a super comfy wearable. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review we called it one of the best fitness trackers on the market.

Keurig K-Classic: was $139 now $99 @ Target

The Keurig K-Classic makes 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea or hot chocolate. It features a 48-ounce water reservoir and has a strength control feature, which brews coffee that suits your taste. This speedy machine is Keurig's best-selling, no fuss coffee maker.

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Target

The Powerbeats Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring a nine-hour battery life (more than 24 hours with the charging case), water resistance, well-balanced sound and a comfortable yet stylish design. In our Powerbeats Pro review we said they're Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds (by way of Beats). They deliver excellent sound and seamless iPhone integration in a low-profile package.

Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar: was $279 now $199 @ Target

You can upgrade your TV set-up for cheap with a Bluetooth soundbar from one of the biggest names in audio, Bose. It packs a clear, balanced, and natural-sounding audio experience in a tiny package that fits just about anywhere.

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $449 now $249 @ Target

When you think of stand mixers, you automatically picture a KitchenAid — a premium brand which is rarely on sale, but here it is. This model features a 5.5-quart capacity with a bowl-lift design. That means it’s particularly useful for heavy-set ingredients, such as bread dough or fruit cake. There are 11 speeds (including half speed) to give you precise control and handy accessories include a flat beater, wire whip and dough hook.

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle w/ free game: was $559 now $449 @ Microsoft

Free $75 GC! The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. With this bundle, you'll get Diablo IV and a free $75 Target gift card. If it sell out, the Microsoft Store offers a somewhat similar deal with 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

