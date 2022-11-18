Sony's 65-inch OLED TV is whopping $600 off in Black Friday TV deal

Early Black Friday deals are going strong right now, with some sales rivaling what we're expecting to see on November 25. Not just on old models too, as this Sony OLED TV is a 2022 release.

Right now the Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch OLED TV is just $1,698 at Amazon. That's a massive $600 off its regular price of $2,299, which makes this one of the best early Black Friday deals to check out right now. This is also the lowest ever price that we have seen for this model and is a good deal a premium OLED TV.

Sony A80K 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,698 @ Amazon

New for 2022, the Sony A80K OLED uses the new cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness to whatever it believes best, helping to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has special exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. It's one of the best OLED TVs, and absolutely worth picking up if you're looking save hundreds.

One of the killer features of this TV is Sony's new Cognitive XR Processor, which acts almost like a director given its capacity to understand what humans expect to hear and see from each scene. Add that to Sony's 2022 OLED TV panel that offers better brightness and a wide image sweet spot with off-axis viewing, and this is a TV that will master any room.

It's amazing to see a deal for this TV as it's only about six months old at this point. In our review of its predecessor the Sony Bravia XR A80J, we found that it offered superb contrast with colors that are rich and varied. It was one of our Editor’s Choice TVs that and the A80K is set to build on that legacy.

As far as features are concerned, the A80K has AirPlay 2 support and Google TV with Chromecast built-in, gathering all the streaming platforms to choose from in one place. Plus, there's also built-in support for Google Assistant and Alexa. Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio system produces rich directional sound even with just the standard internal speakers.

Of course, as the creator of the PS5, Sony knows its stuff when it comes to gaming and this TV is a gamer's paradise. A latency of just 8.5ms means games are more immersive than ever and with PS5 exclusive features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch, this is a level up from your average gaming TV.

Be sure to check out our Black Friday TV deals roundup for OLEDs as cheap as $569 and our Black Friday TV deals live blog for lots more discounts.