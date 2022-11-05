Sony OLED TV just dropped $600 in early Black Friday deal — lowest price ever

Black Friday is still officially a few weeks away, but early Black Friday deals are already pouring in. One of Sony’s latest 2022 model OLED TVs has a huge sale on it right now and since the Black Friday period is often one of the best times to upgrade your TV, this is one deal worth paying attention to.

For a limited time you can get the Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch OLED TV for just $1,698 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $600 off its regular price of $2,299 that makes this one of the best early Black Friday deals right now. This is also the lowest price ever that we have seen for this TV and is a good price to pay for a premium OLED TV.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch OLED TV: $2,299 $1,698 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) The Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED TV is the new 2022 model. It has a brilliant cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It is an all rounder TV that has Google TV with Google Assistant and also has special exclusive features for the PlayStation 5.

OLED TVs offer incredible picture quality — each pixel on the screen of an OLED TV is lit and colored individually, and there's no backlight behind the screen. That means richer colors and deeper blacks. You also get wide viewing angles from these panels. That is exactly what the Sony Bravia A80K OLED TV brings to the table.

This A80K model of the Sony OLED TV was launched with Sony’s A80J model and they both have very similar features. In our review of the Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV we found that it offers superb contrast with colors that are rich and varied. It is one of our Editor’s Choice TV that is powerful and is one of the best cheap OLED TVs.

The Sony XR A80K OLED TV has a cognitive XR processor which delivers natural colors. The TV viewing angles are also impressive and it handles upscaling well. There is also XR OLED Contrast Pro technology that brings immersive depth.

There are many features packed into this OLED TV as well including AirPlay 2 support, Google TV that brings all the streaming platforms to choose from. There is also built-in support for Google Assistant.

The most notable of these features is for gamers — this TV has exclusive upgrades for PlayStation 5 that includes extremely low input lag, auto HDR Tone Mapping & auto Genre Picture Switch.

The TV also has 55-inch and 75-inch options which also have some deals on them on Amazon right now. Overall, if you’re looking at upgrading to an OLED TV this is a great deal to grab one of the top 2022 Sony models. We have never seen the price drop this low on this model, which makes it even better.