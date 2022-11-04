Score! This gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti just got slashed $450 in Black Friday deal

The early Black Friday deals are coming fast, and that means it’s a great time to go on the hunt for a new gaming laptop.

For example, the Gigabyte G5 is on sale for just $549 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a very big discount of $450, getting you a decently powerful gaming laptop for nearly 50% off its original price. We suggest you pay attention to this deal, as such discounted laptops aren’t likely to stay in stock for long.

Currently on sale at a discounted $549, the Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop is great for games, work and entertainment. This unit features a 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz screen, a Core 15-11400H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Gigabyte has a good reputation for making capable and solid quality gaming laptops. And while the G5’s specs are from 2021, there’s plenty of power here for playing the best PC games at lower settings.

The 15.6-inch high refresh rate display is a very nice bonus at this newly discounted price. If you’re keen on playing shooters like Doom Eternal or Call of Duty, then the more responsive screen will help you pinpoint headshots with greater speed and accuracy.

Other features like a backlit keyboard and healthy selection of ports are also points in the Gigabyte G5’s favor. You'll find 3 USB Type-A ports, a USB-C port and mic and headphone jacks, plus HDMI and Mini DisplayPort on the back along with Ethernet. The bulky angular design isn't as subtle as some slimmer and lighter gaming laptops, though these come with far more premium price tags.

And despite the ‘gamer aesthetic’ the Gigabyte G5 has enough power to double up as a bit of a workhorse machine, say for editing RAW photos or rendering videos. An SD card reader also means you can quickly transfer photo and video files from a camera without needing to mess around with extra cables; in my experience that’s always a boon.

Some might raise an eyebrow at the 8GB of RAM, but that’s still fine for gaming, as is the 11th Gen Intel Core i5. Storage could be higher, as a 512GB SSD can be filled up quite quickly thanks to the size of modern games. But check out our guide to the best external hard drives to work around that.