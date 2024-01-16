Quick! Here's your chance to buy a king size down mattress topper for just $87

If you want to experience the luxurious comfort of one of the best mattresses for a fraction of the price, then you may want to try a down mattress topper. Right now during Pacific Coast Feather's 35% off sale you can get a king size Heritage Baffle Box Featherbed Mattress Topper for $129.35 , saving you $70. Prices start from just $87.75 for a twin size.

Made in the USA, the Heritage Baffle Box Featherbed is 100% cotton and filled with natural hypoallergenic down and feather. The combination of breathable fabric and fluffy fill gives the topper a luxury hotel feel and pressure relief. This may be a bit too soft for some sleepers, but for those who want the best mattress topper for supreme cushioning softness, especially when side sleeping.

Free shipping is only available on orders over $99, so a twin-size ($87.75 in the sale) will have to pay a shipping fee. It also comes with a 3-year limited warranty (you should aim to replace your topper every two years), and a 30-day return policy. While the extras may not be as generous as other mattress brand's, this is still a great offer on a premium feather and down mattress topper.