Prime Day Deal: Buy One Sonos Soundbar, Get Two Gift Cards

The Sonos Beam is a compact, but effective sound bar that can fit under your TV, and thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day sale, now comes with a meaty discount.

The deal is that Amazon throws in two $50 gift cards in with the Beam, which gives you a total of $140 in savings when you combine the vouchers with the existing discount from the list price.

Sonos Beam Sound Bar with $100 of Amazon Gift Cards - was $499, now $359

This all-in-one home speaker gives you wired and wireless audio, and can work with other Sonos speakers and use Alexa skills. Plus, Amazon's offering you a chunk of your money back in the form of gift cards.View Deal

With little effort and not too much cash, you can have an Alexa-compatible (or Google Assistant if you want) Wi-Fi enabled speaker, usable for enhancing your movies and video games or for playing music from your phone in tandem with other Sonos products.