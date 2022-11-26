Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal takes $50 off and throws in 2 free games

One of the best Black Friday deals of the entire retail event is sticking around this weekend. There’s still time to save on the Meta Quest 2, formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2. Not only is the VR headset itself discounted but it also comes bundled with two of the best VR games.

While stocks last, the Meta Quest 2 VR headset w/ two free games is on sale for $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a $50 discount off the regular price of the standalone VR headset. Yes, the headset used to retail for $299, but Meta increased the MSRP to $399 earlier this year. Post this price hike, this is now the new lowest price ever for the popular virtual reality device.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 (128GB) w/ 2 free games: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Meta Quest 2 is an excellent VR headset, and for a limited time you can get a new one at a discounted price with two free games (Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber) included. In our Meta Quest 2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Meta (opens in new tab) offer the same deal.

It’s important to note that the two bundle games aren’t shovel ware titles, either. Alongside the Meta Quest 2 headset, this package contains digital copies of Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber. These are two essential titles. Resident Evil 4 VR is a new way to experience the survival-horror classic and Beat Saber is an adrenaline-pumping rhythm game that will literally dazzle you.

As for the device itself, we rank the Meta Quest 2 as the best VR headset you can buy. We labeled it a “masterclass in incremental improvements” as it builds upon the solid foundation of its predecessor. In our Meta Quest 2 review, we said its combination of price, a vast library of must-play games, and its overall ease of use makes it “The best entry point into virtual reality yet.”

It’s not the perfect VR experience, but being able to play games without being tethered to your PC is very freeing. You will need a link cable in order to play PC games which is an inconvenience, as is the lack of rechargeable controllers. However, these minor issues are easy to overlook because the Meta Quest 2 headsets gets pretty much all the fundamentals right.

Finding the Meta Quest 2 in stock hasn’t always been easy this year, so the chance to score this impressive VR headset at a discounted price — and with a couple of worthwhile free games — is an opportunity that shouldn’t be passed up. We don’t expect to see a bigger price drop during Cyber Monday deals so there’s no reason to delay.