Massive Fire TV Prime Day sale takes up to 50% off — my top 9 deals right now

Amazon Prime Day deals have arrived. Amazon’s latest sales event, referred to by the retailer as Big Deal Days , doesn’t officially kick off until tomorrow (Oct. 10) but you can already score massive savings across a range of best-selling products including Amazon’s own Fire TV branded devices and televisions.

If you’re looking to convert an older TV into a smart model, or just want to upgrade your streaming setup then several of the best Fire TV streaming sticks are on sale. We’re still waiting for a discount on our top pick, the excellent Fire TV Stick 4K Max , but the standard Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $22 — that’s more than 50% off.

Alternatively, if you want an entirely new TV, Amazon is discounting select Fire TVs. The currently available sales include a 50-inch Fire TV Omni for just $149 , in an invite-only deal that is looking hard to beat. Plus, if you're after something a little bigger, this 70-inch Insignia F30 4K TV has been discounted to $399 at Amazon , which is $200 off its regular retail price.

Here are the best Fire TV Prime Day sales you can shop right now. And if you don’t see what you’re looking for, check back later as we’ll be updating this page as new deals are going live every few minutes.

Prime Day Fire TV sales — Top picks

Streaming Sticks

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support and it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. It's dropped to $17 on sale ahead of Amazon's latest Prime Day sale.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. This streaming device is now just $19, but we'd still advise springing for the 4K Max model instead.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a slim device that can turn any television into a streaming hub. Not only does it include

4K Ultra HD streaming with Dolby Atmos audio but it also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. It's currently on sale for just $22.

Fire TV Cube (2022): was $139 now $109 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Cube offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. If you want a premium streaming device, this is the gadget to get. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022) review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.

4K TVs

Amazon 50" Fire TV Omni: was $375 now $149 @ Amazon

Request invite! Save $226 on this 50-inch Fire TV by reserving it ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This model offers 4K resolution, HDR support and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, the Fire TV Omni has Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.

Hisense 50” U6HF 4K TV: was $499 now $199 @ Amazon

Request invite! This affordable Hisense TV supports Dolby Vision HDR, HDR 10 and HDR10+ as well as Alexa voice controls. It’s also a good budget set for gamers thanks to its HDMI 2.1 support, although it only runs at 60Hz. Request an invitation to purchase this TV on Prime Day.

Toshiba 55" C350 4K TV: was $429 now $249 @ Amazon

Another cheap Fire TV in the Prime Day sales is this 55-inch Toshiba model, it's now just $249. It packs Dolby Vision and HDR10, as well as utilizing Toshiba's own Regza Engine 4K and its bezel-less design gives the TV an ultra-slick aesthetic. It's a great pick if you want a cheap TV deal for a home office or games room.

Insignia 70" F30 4K TV: was $599 now $399 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get this Prime Day. Yet it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. This 70-inch model offers an awful lot of display real estate at a freshly discounted price.