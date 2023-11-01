Massive early Black Friday sale on Amazon devices — 15 deals I’d get now

Black Friday deals are starting to heat up. We may be a few weeks out from the day itself, but you can get your holiday shopping started early if you're looking for deals on Amazon hardware.

If you need a few examples, the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is $44 at Amazon right now. It's the perfect way to give your current TV a boost if you're not looking to upgrade right now. You can also score the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) for $39 at Amazon and get a free Sengled smart bulb with it too.

Keep scrolling for my top picks, and check out the 21 early Black Friday deals I'd buy at Amazon right now for more sales.

Amazon devices sale — Top sales now

Fire TV

Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV: was $449 now $309 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

Amazon Omni Series 55" 4K TV: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

Amazon's Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The TVs include features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support.

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon

Released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Fire TV Stick

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Fire TV Cube (2022): was $139 now $109 Amazon

In our Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022) review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV device yet, offering speedy performance and a user-friendly interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. If you want a premium streaming device, this is the gadget to get, as it combines best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.

Echo Show

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $39 @ Amazon

Free Sengled smart bulb: The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This smart display is currently $50 off, and it comes with a free Sengled smart bulb too.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): was $129 now $59 @ Amazon

Free Sengled smart bulb: The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) is one of our favorite models in the Echo Show range, and it sports all the features you'd expect, plus a few smart upgrades. These include an 8-inch HD touchscreen display and a 13MP camera with auto-framing. Plus, with full streaming capabilities, it can be used to watch movies and TV shows, as well as online video tutorials. This smart display is currently $90 off, and it comes with a free Sengled smart bulb too.

Fire Tablets

Fire Max 11 tablet: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021): was $179 now $94 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is our choice for the best Fire tablet. Featuring a FHD display, 32GB of storage, excellent battery life, and wireless charging, it has everything you could want from a tablet (other than the full Google Play app store).

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021): was $149 now $74 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. After a discount, it's even better value than it was before.

Blink

Blink Mini Indoor Cam (3-pack): was $99 now $39 @ Amazon

Offering great day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security. You can now get a pack of 3 Blink Mini Indoor Cams for $39.

Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen (2-pack): was $179 now $89 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. It's an excellent outdoor security camera for those on a budget. You can now get a two-pack of cameras for $89.

Blink Outdoor 4th Gen (3-pack): was $269 now $134 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is the best outdoor security camera for anyone shopping on a budget. This fully wireless home security camera records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has long battery life. Unfortunately, it lacks animal, vehicle, and package detection, but otherwise it's a great buy.