Black Friday headphone deals LIVE: $228 Sony WH-1000XM4, $199 AirPods Pro 2 and much more

(Image credit: Future)

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want the coolest Apple ANC tech? Right now you can pick up the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale for just $199 at Best Buy. That's a big savings of $50 on one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy. Amazon and Walmart are running a similar $199 deal, making this the best price we've seen so far and a great time to snag the latest generation AirPods Pro for less.

We were already fans of the excellent original AirPods Pro, and as we discussed in our AirPods Pro 2 review, these next-gen flagship ANC earbuds perform even better.

Noise cancellation claims to be twice as good, which as our reviewer put it: "When it’s active with music playing at a medium volume the noise cancellation can overcome what I feel is 95% of household and office noise. You won’t be able to hear a person sitting next to you, even if you’re looking at them, and the dull hum of the office will fade into nothing."

On the audio front, Apple has included a new H2 chip with custom amp and driver that delivers better lower and higher frequencies, and you can use the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to create a personalized spatial audio sound to listen to some of the best Dolby Atmos sound in any pair of earbuds.

Apple has also increased the battery life to offer 6 hours on a single charge from the earbuds and a further 30 hours from the wireless charging case. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the case waterproof, too.

