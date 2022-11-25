Live
Black Friday headphone deals LIVE: $228 Sony WH-1000XM4, $199 AirPods Pro 2 and much more
The best Black Friday headphone deals are available right now at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy
The Black Friday headphone deals are here, and that means today is the best day to buy a headphone at a considerably discounted price and make the biggest savings of the year on top wireless headphone names from Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony and many more. Check back often for the latest Black Friday headphones deals.
The very best Black Friday headphone deals right now include the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now $199 at Amazon — which is $50 off. You can get an even greater price drop on the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $228 at Amazon, down $120 from their original price. In fact, these are some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen overall.
As audio editor, the entries below are the best deals I've tracked down for the best performing headphones. Our team of audio experts have experience of testing many of the models listed here, but if we haven't reviewed it then our expertise and knowledge of the brand, as well as what makes a great deal, means you can buy with complete confidence that you're getting the best performance for less.
Black Friday headphone deals: Retailer links
- Amazon: ANC headphones from $68 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: $200 off Beats headphones (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Samsung wireless earbuds from $69 (opens in new tab)
Best Black Friday headphone deals TODAY
- Sony WF-C500: was $99 now $58 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- AirPods Pro (1st gen): was $179 now $159 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Philips Fidelio L3: was $349 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $228 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Want the coolest Apple ANC tech? Right now you can pick up the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale for just $199 at Best Buy. That's a big savings of $50 on one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy. Amazon and Walmart are running a similar $199 deal, making this the best price we've seen so far and a great time to snag the latest generation AirPods Pro for less.
We were already fans of the excellent original AirPods Pro, and as we discussed in our AirPods Pro 2 review, these next-gen flagship ANC earbuds perform even better.
Noise cancellation claims to be twice as good, which as our reviewer put it: "When it’s active with music playing at a medium volume the noise cancellation can overcome what I feel is 95% of household and office noise. You won’t be able to hear a person sitting next to you, even if you’re looking at them, and the dull hum of the office will fade into nothing."
On the audio front, Apple has included a new H2 chip with custom amp and driver that delivers better lower and higher frequencies, and you can use the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to create a personalized spatial audio sound to listen to some of the best Dolby Atmos sound in any pair of earbuds.
Apple has also increased the battery life to offer 6 hours on a single charge from the earbuds and a further 30 hours from the wireless charging case. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the case waterproof, too.
Not sure which headphones are right for you? Check out our lists of the best wireless headphones, best noise-cancelling headphones and the best sport headphones.
Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale for $228 at Amazon, bringing these popular wireless headphones with ANC down to their lowest price ever. That is a $122 saving on one of our favorite pairs of wireless cans. Similar deals can also be found at Best Buy and Walmart.
Whether you want them for home listening or commuting to and from the office, these headphones are top-notch thanks to their sleek yet lightweight design and outstanding sound quality. In fact, before the new Sony WH-1000XM5 arrived earlier this year, the WH-1000XM4 were top in our best wireless headphones and best noise-cancelling headphones lists.
In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we described the headphones as "Sony's best pair of noise-cancelling headphones yet" and called them "a fine-tuned enhancement that stands out as the best in the series, and even beats the best-in-class Bose 700 in some key areas." We loved the excellent audio, remarkable noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls and the superb battery life of around 30 hours (with Active Noise Cancellation enabled).
