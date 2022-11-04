LG's 65-inch QNED TV is a whopping $700 off right now before Black Friday

Black Friday TV deals are popping up here, there, and everywhere, but if you still haven't found your perfect set yet, this great deal may be the one to convince you.

The new LG 65-inch QNED 4K Smart TV is $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now, a huge $700 off its usual asking price. This is an awesome discount on a 2022 TV, making it worth a close look.

The LG 83 series offers excellent brightness and stunning picture quality, support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos and access to the excellent WebOS 6.0 operating system. It also has a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDMI 2.1 support, making it a good TV for gamers.

TVs with big screens get pricey quickly, especially if you want an OLED set. OLED TVs provide incredible picture quality and contrast, as each pixel on screen can be lit individually or turned off entirely.

LED TVs are less expensive than OLED sets, but haven't managed to reach the same heights in picture quality just yet. This is where QNED comes in. This technology closes the gap in quality between LED and OLED, offering higher levels of detail and contrast than LED TVs normally allow.

This 2022 LG QNED TV has been discounted by a whopping $700, making it cheaper than most OLED TVs of its size. OLED sets tend to sacrifice brightness for their level of contrast and detail, which is a problem if you want to use your TV in a brightly lit room where glare could be an issue. If that's the case, you're better off with a LED set, and the LG 83 Series QNED is an excellent choice.

As well as what we've mentioned above, this TV comes with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR and Dolby Atmos support. The WebOS platform the TV runs on is excellent and will get you access to streaming apps like HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. Plus, with 4 HDMI ports (two of which support HDMI 2.1) and a refresh rate of 120Hz, this TV can easily keep up with next-gen gaming too.

