Last call for super-cheap Emma, Casper, and Purple mattresses — don’t miss these Cyber Monday deals!

Did you snooze through this year's Black Friday sales? Here's some good news – Cyber Monday mattress deals are here and in some cases, they're stronger than what we spotted over the weekend. For instance, the Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress is now 60% off – with an extra 10% off via our exclusive code TOM10. This exceeds the 55% discount we saw on Black Friday, showing that patience can indeed pay off.

And it's not just Emma offering great deals right now – many of the best mattress brands are showcasing excellent prices for the largest online shopping holiday of the year. Ready for a fresh start to the new year with a revamped sleep setup? Check out these super-cheap mattress deals that you won't want to hit snooze on...

3 cheap Cyber Monday mattress deals to buy now

Emma Hybrid Comfort Mattress

Was: from $739

Now: from $265.50 at Emma Sleep with code TOM10

Saving: up to $900 Summary: The new Emma Hybrid Comfort accommodates sleepers of all stripes. This medium-firm mattress features seven ergonomic zones for targeted support and pressure relief, while a breathable cover and Emma's signature cooling foam prevent overheating. Emma also promises top-notch motion isolation via its open-celled foam layer and pocket springs so if you're a light sleeper who shares a bed with a restless partner, you'll be able to sleep through the night uninterrupted. Benefits: 365-night trial | Free shipping | 10-year warranty Price history: The Emma Black Friday sale cut 55% off the MSRP of its Hybrid Comfort mattress but for Cyber Monday, that discount is now 60% off. Better yet, use our exclusive coupon code TOM10 to cut another 10% off at checkout. Right now, a queen-size Emma Hybrid Comfort is $431.10 after markdown and coupon. That's nearly $20 less than its Black Friday price and the lowest we've seen so far for this new hybrid model. The one-year trial is a nice perk, too.

Casper Original Mattress

Was: from $895

Now: from $671.25 at Casper

Saving: up to $424 Summary: The Casper Original is among the brand's most affordable beds. This all-foam model has three layers, with the middle layer featuring a zoned design that's firmer in the center yet softer at the top and bottom for optimal alignment and pressure relief. In our Casper Original Mattress review, we found it softer than advertised and think it will suit side sleepers and those who are smaller in stature. Motion isolation is another strong point so we also recommend it for couples and families who like to share a bed with their kids. Benefits: 100-night trial | Free shipping | 10-year warranty Price history: It's not common for Casper to extend its deepest discounts to its cheapest mattresses – those are often reserved for its premium builds like the Wave Hybrid Snow. However, the Casper Original is now 25% off for Cyber Monday, which brings the price of a queen to $971.25 (was $1,295). If you've been eyeing one of Casper's memory foam mattresses, this is the best time to buy.

Purple Original Mattress

Was: from $799

Now: from $599 at Purple

Saving: $200 Summary: Purple is known for its GelFlex Grid, which contours your body like memory foam but without the potential for trapping heat. The bed feel could take some getting used to but as we say in our Purple Original mattress review, the adaptive nature of the GelFlex Grid and its overall medium-firm feel allows it to sufficiently support any sleep position. It also sleeps cool (thanks to the grid's thousands of open air channels) and has minimal motion transfer. If you're seeking something different than mere foam and springs, give the Purple Original a look. Benefits: 100-night trial | Free shipping | 10-year warranty Price history: Purple is another sleep brand that's not as generous with its discounts, so this $200 off sale – which is a carryover from Black Friday – is worth taking advantage of. Add a smart base to take another $200 off, for a total saving of $400.

How can I get the best price on a new mattress?

Browsing this year's Cyber Monday mattress sales is a great way to find a new bed at a great price. However, everyone's needs and budget are different, so your dream bed will need to suit those qualifications. In other words: don't buy based on price alone.

Take your sleep style into consideration, as well as your body type and current sleeping arrangements. A more expensive mattress isn't always going to give you the type of support you need, while a budget mattress might only give you a year or two of consistent comfort before you have to replace it.

You can also count on us here at Tom's Guide to give you the lowdown on mattress sales throughout the year. We'll always be upfront about whether a discount is legitimate or just plain smoke-and-mirrors because we monitor mattress prices closely.