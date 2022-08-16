The brand-new MacBook Air M2 just hit its lowest price ever

The brand-new MacBook Air 2022 Apple's new flagship laptop. Although it was on sale briefly, we've spotted a hidden deal that takes a sizable chunk off its price.

For a limited time, you can get the MacBook Air M2 (256GB) for $1,099 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab). That's $100 off and the first significant deal we've seen for this new Mac. The deal currently applies to the Starlight color only. Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab), but stock is very limited. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best B&H Photo promo codes).

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. Stock of this deal is limited. Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab), also with limited stock.

The MacBook Air M2 is notably $200 more expensive than the previous model, so B&H Photo shaving $100 off the new MacBook Air is definitely welcome.

The higher price comes with a serious upgrade, however. The new Apple M2 chip gives a big boost in performance, making the laptop more powerful. It'll breeze through daily activities like browsing or streaming, and can even take on bigger tasks like photo or video editing without breaking a sweat.

As well as the new chip, the MacBook Air M2 also has a brighter display, sharper cameras, and even better sound compared to the precious model. All this comes in a shell that is 20% smaller, making it more portable.

Plus, with a 14-hour battery life, this laptop can last the entire day without needing to charge. If you still can't decide whether to make the upgrade, check out our MacBook Air 2022 vs MacBook Pro 2022 comparison.

