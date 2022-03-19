Hurry! New iPad Air 2022 is already on sale at Amazon

The M1-powered iPad Air 2022 barely came out a few hours ago and already Amazon is slashing the price of Apple's speedy tablet.

For a limited time, you can grab the new iPad Air (64GB/2022) on sale for $569 at Amazon. That's $30 off and the first dollar-off discount we've seen on Apple's new tablet. It's one of the best iPad deals around.

iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $569 @ Amazon

New 2022 model! The 2022 iPad Air is out. The new tablet is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

10.9" iPad Air 4 (64GB/2020): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

Don't need the latest and greatest model? The iPad Air 2020 sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic chip, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, if you pair it with the Magic Keyboard, you get iPad Pro-like versatility. Want more storage? Opt for the 256GB model for $649.

In our iPad Air 2022 review, we said the Editor's Choice tablet sets a new standard for ultra-thin tablets. We also named it one of the best tablets of 2022 calling Apple's new Air the best tablet for everyone.

