Huge Super Bowl TV sale knocks up to $1,400 off all sizes of the Samsung Frame TV

Super Bowl Sunday will be here before you know it. That means now is a great time to give your living room the ultimate revamp with a new big-screen TV. Retailers are offering epic Super Bowl TV deals and one of our favorite Cyber Monday discounts is back for a limited time.

Right now you can get the Samsung 55-inch Frame 4K TV on sale for $1,099 at Woot. That's $400 cheaper than Samsung's price and the best price we've ever seen for this TV. It even beats Amazon's $1,497 price. All sizes of this TV are now on sale from $429.

Samsung 4K Frame TV: on sale from $429 @ Woot

Woot has the Samsung Frame 2022 line of 4K TVs available for purchase at epic price lows. The QLED TVs feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system. All sizes are currently on sale: the 32-inch costs $429 (was $597); 43-inch costs $749 (was $997); 50-inch costs $896 (was $1,299); 55-inch costs $1,099 (was $1,499); 65-inch costs $1,489 (was $1,999); and the 85-inch costs $2,099 (was $4,299).

It's worth noting that the 50-inch model ($896) is now $27 higher than it was on Cyber Monday. Likewise, the 85-inch model ($2,099) is now $898 cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday. That said, both sizes are $403 and $1,400 cheaper than Samsung's direct price, respectively.

The Samsung Frame is part TV, part digital picture frame. When you're not watching TV, its unique design can be set to display family photos or famous works of art.

The 2022 model of Samsung Frame has made several much-needed improvements. For starters, the new matte anti-glare screen is a highly useful addition. In fact, it helps makes The Frame almost unrecognizable as a TV when set to art mode. It also has a thinner design and a rotational orientation like the Netgear Meural.

We do note in our Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV review, however, that the combination of a TV and a digital photo frame may not be for everybody, and it does come with some drawbacks.

As an actual TV, The Frame performs remarkably. It can't quite stack up against the best Samsung TVs, such as the QN90A Neo QLED, but it still offers a crisp image quality, with vibrant colors and deep blacks. Its audio is nothing to sniff at either, and the 120Hz refresh rate is also commendable.

If you just want a pure TV, you can get better specs for the price, but, it shouldn’t be overlooked that The Frame is designed to double as a display piece as well and looks stunning up on a wall. You also get voice assistant compatibility, with Amazon Alexa already built-in, plus compatibility with Google Assistant. That means you can navigate your TV with just the sound of your voice.

If you are an art lover and want a taste of everything in your living room, this is a TV that won't disappoint. And if you want to consider some alternatives before committing, make sure to check out our roundup of the best TV deals as well.