Hidden Amazon deal drops iPad Pro 12.9-inch to lowest ever price

The holiday season is drawing nearer, which means early Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts are on the horizon. But you don’t need to wait until these major retail holidays to score some seriously big savings. Case in point, this epic iPad deal at Amazon.

For a limited time, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (128GB) is on sale for $899 at Amazon. That's a sizeable $200 off its usual retail price of $1,099 and is the lowest ever price for the premium tablet. Even better, the 256GB model and 512GB model are also $200 off if you'd rather opt for an iPad with a little more storage.

Curiously, Amazon has somewhat hidden this deal from shoppers. The listing price suggests the iPad Pro 2021 range has only been reduced $100, but check the coupon box below and an additional $100 saving will be applied at checkout for a total discount of $200. This comfortably qualifies as one of the best Apple deals you can score right now.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 range has been slashed $200 at Amazon. Naturally, the 128GB configuration has dropped the lowest to just $899. The iPad Pro 2021 is one of the best tablets on the market right now, with Apple's powerful M1 chip, a gorgeous mini-LED panel and 5G support.

Released last year, the latest iPad Pro easily ranks as one of the best tablets you can buy, and it’s not hard to see why. The slick tablet features a powerful M1 chip, and the 12.9-inch iPad is also the first to sport a mini-LED display, delivering top-notch brightness, colors and contrast.

In our iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review we were seriously impressed by the tablet labeling it "the best, brightest and fastest iPad ever." We praised the device for a whole variety of reasons including its super-speedy M1 processor, stunning mini-LED display, Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4.0 support and the long-overdue inclusion of 5G. The price of its various accessories was disappointing, but thanks to this deal you'll have an extra $200 to put towards a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil.

Whether you’re looking for a laptop replacement or a tablet for streaming and gaming, or perhaps a device suited for both work and play, the iPad Pro 2021 is likely to fit the bill. It’s also worth noting that iPad deals typically sell out pretty quick, so make sure to take a look as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Plus, as we approach the holiday shopping season make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for complete coverage of all the biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.