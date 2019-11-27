This killer 13-inch MacBook Pro deal slashes $200 off and is lowest price ever

Seeking an Apple laptop this Black Friday? You can currently buy a 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019) for just $1,099 on Amazon, which is $200 off and the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular MacBook Pro.
This 1.4-GHz Intel Core i5 model with 128GB storage is the best deal, and is available in either Space Gray or Silver. You can alternatively get up to $300 off on the 2.4GHz model with either 256GB or 512GB storage.
MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019): was $1,299 now $1,099 @Amazon
The latest version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro features better performance, a great Retina display, and long battery life in a compact design. At $200 off, this is a great early Black Friday deal.View Deal
To summarize the MacBook Pro's best aspects, it has a high quality Retina display, strong speakers, and a CPU performance boost over the previous generation to make the most of your apps and entertainment.
This MacBook also includes a Touch Bar above the keyboard, which enables additional contextual buttons and also contains the Touch ID pad to unlock the laptop and approve payments.
If you want a different Apple laptop deal, the new MacBook Air is just $899 on Amazon right now, which is $200 off.
Alternatively, you can check our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals pages for other great low-price tech products.
Black Friday: Quick links
- Amazon: New Black Friday deals every hour
- Walmart: Best deals you can get now
- Best Buy: Shop Black Friday now
- Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops
- Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs
- Mixbook: 45% off sitewide via "BF19"
- Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads
- HP: Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops
- Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
- B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more
- Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel