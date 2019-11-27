This killer 13-inch MacBook Pro deal slashes $200 off and is lowest price ever

Seeking an Apple laptop this Black Friday ? You can currently buy a 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019) for just $1,099 on Amazon , which is $200 off and the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular MacBook Pro.

This 1.4-GHz Intel Core i5 model with 128GB storage is the best deal, and is available in either Space Gray or Silver. You can alternatively get up to $300 off on the 2.4GHz model with either 256GB or 512GB storage.

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019): was $1,299 now $1,099 @Amazon

The latest version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro features better performance, a great Retina display, and long battery life in a compact design. At $200 off, this is a great early Black Friday deal.View Deal

To summarize the MacBook Pro's best aspects, it has a high quality Retina display, strong speakers, and a CPU performance boost over the previous generation to make the most of your apps and entertainment.

This MacBook also includes a Touch Bar above the keyboard, which enables additional contextual buttons and also contains the Touch ID pad to unlock the laptop and approve payments.

If you want a different Apple laptop deal, the new MacBook Air is just $899 on Amazon right now, which is $200 off.

