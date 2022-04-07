GameStop launches epic buy 2 get 1 free promotion — includes Elden Ring, Mario Kart 8 and more

After an extremely strong start to the year for new gaming releases, we’re about to enter a bit of a quiet period. Now is a good time to start working through your backlog or circle back to the games from earlier this year that you missed.

GameStop is here to help you do just that with this massive buy-2-get-1-free sale (opens in new tab). The gaming specialty retailer is offering the discount on a whole load of must-play PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch titles.

This promotion isn’t a dressed-up way for the retailer to shift unsold stock either, as the sale includes a whole bunch of new releases. The pick of the bunch is easily Elden Ring, the tough-as-nails action RPG is already a strong contender for Game of the Year. But if you’d prefer something a little less stressful the likes of Mario Kart 8, Halo Infinite and Ghostwire: Tokyo are also included.

Securing your free game is super straightforward as well, just add three qualifying titles to your cart and the price of the cheapest will be automatically removed at checkout. Make sure to browse the full selection of titles (opens in new tab) included in the GameStop buy-2-get-1-free promotions, and read on below for some of our top picks.

Best video games in GameStop's buy-2-get-1-free sale

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring: buy-2-get-1-free @ GameStop (opens in new tab)

Already being touted as a landmark release, Elden Ring is the latest tough-as-nails action RPG from the legendary FromSoftware. Venture to the Lands Between and take on all manner of hideous foes on a quest to become the Elden Lord.

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: buy-2-get-1-free @ GameStop (opens in new tab)

Released alongside the Nintendo Switch in 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is arguably still the console's best game. It rarely goes on sale, so the chance to score it as part of GameStop's 3 for 2 sale shouldn't be passed up.

(opens in new tab) Ghostwire Tokyo: buy-2-get-1-free @ GameStop (opens in new tab)

Unravel a paranormal mystery in Ghostwire Tokyo. The citizens of Tokyo have mysteriously vanished and you've been granted magical powers thanks to the spirit of a former cop that is possessing your body. This open-world game seamlessly blends cinema storytelling and action gameplay as you seek to defeat the shadowy forces now inhabiting the city.

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: buy-2-get-1-free @ GameStop (opens in new tab)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the Nintendo Switch's best-selling game for good reason. The ultimate party favorite, Mario Kart offers thrilling racing action alongside a reworked battle mode. Plus, with it just receiving its first batch of new DLC courses now is the perfect time to get behind the wheel.

(opens in new tab) Halo Infinite: buy-2-get-1-free @ GameStop (opens in new tab)

Master Chief returns in the most ambitious Halo ever. Featuring an expansive cinematic campaign, alongside the series' trademark multiplayer suite, Halo Infinite will keep you buy for dozens of hours. The developers have also promised regular free DLC content as well.