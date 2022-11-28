Gamers! This beast of an RTX 3080 PC is $700 off in Cyber Monday deals

As you'd expect, Cyber Monday deals are proving true to their name, offering amazing discounts on tech, and this deal is a perfect example. This absolute beast of a gaming PC is currently $700 off and great value for the specs on offer.

The Skytech Blaze 3.0 gaming PC is currently just $1,699 at Newegg (opens in new tab). That's $700 off and a great deal when you consider the internals of the PC and the performance it will deliver.

For that kind of money, you'd expect an upper-mid-range PC. With a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card, however, this PC is definitely pushing into high-end territory.

The Skytech Blaze 3.0 is marketed as a high performance PC, and has the specs to back up its claim. At the heart of the rig is an 8-core Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, designed to meet the demands of high FPS gaming. Likewise, it also features an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU for 4K gaming at high FPS. There's 16GB of RAM on offer plus a 1TB NVMe drive for storage.

At $1,699, this PC is priced similarly to (if not less than) what I'd expect to pay building a custom rig myself with the same specification. And that's not a bad thing. I've been building gaming PCs for 20 years, and have often considered buying a pre-built PC to save myself the trouble when things have gone wrong — believe me, while building a PC is (in theory) straightforward, things often go awry.

The Skytech Blaze 3.0 is clearly built with one thing in mind: high performance 4K gaming. To meet that aim, Skytech have fitted this PC with an RTX 3080 GPU, with 10GB of dedicated memory. The RTX 3080 is more than capable of gaming in 4K at high refresh rates. There's also a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, an 8-core unit which is again designed to meet the needs of gamers wanting high FPS. I myself use this exact CPU in my current rig, and can attest to the fact that it's a monster, making light work of both gaming and heavy production tasks.

I like the fact that this PC comes with an 850W power supply, to meet the power demands of both the CPU and GPU (the latter especially). The RTX 3080 usually requires a 750W PSU minimum, so it's good to see they Skytech haven't scrimped and fitted as low as they can get away with. 850W should prevent system instability and also give you enough wattage for future upgrades as GPUs get increasingly more power hungry.

Talking of upgrades, the one potential downside of this PC is the RAM. There's only 16GB, which shouldn't be too much of a problem, but may end up causing bottlenecks if using this PC for intense production or multi-tasking work. The RAM isn't the fastest either, at 3200MHz. You can always upgrade the RAM quite affordably at a later date though.

Back to the positives: there's a 1TB NVMe SSD, which should be offer decent enough read speeds, as well as a 240mm AIO cooler and Windows 10 included (this can be upgraded to Windows 11 for free at your leisure once you're using the PC). Again, these factors make the Skytech Blaze 3.0 pretty darn good value for money.

