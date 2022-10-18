Forget the new iPad Pro — MacBook Air M1 is just $799 right now

Apple just released its new iPad Pro M2. Priced at $799, the 11-inch iPad Pro is the most affordable of the two new tablets. However, for that same price you can buy a complete MacBook thanks to this epic MacBook deal at Amazon.

Right now, the MacBook Air M1 is on sale for just $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a huge $200 off its normal price, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this model all year. While the MacBook Air M1 is no longer the newest MacBook Air available, it still offers incredible performance and portability. If you want the latest and greatest, the MacBook Air M2 is also on sale for $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is $100 off our choice for the best MacBook on the market.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but it's an amazing deal at this price.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): $1,199 $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

Yes, the MacBook Air M1 isn't the latest MacBook Air any more, but the value it provides for the $799 price is stellar.

The MacBook Air M1 delivers 14 hours of battery life, a productivity-friendly keyboard and almost unbeatable performance (the exception being that of the new Apple M2 chip.) There are plenty of other useful features too, including a headphone jack, two USB-C ports, and Dolby Atmos sound. You'll also be able to run iPhone and iPad apps straight from your desktop.

Plus, the MacBook Air M1 doesn't have a notched display. So if you don't want the notch staring you in the face as you work, you won't mind saving yourself $300.

But if you like the notched look, consider the MacBook Air M2. The new version of the MacBook Air also has souped-up performance and a brighter screen. If you're regularly doing performance-heavy tasks like rendering 4K video, you'll notice the difference. There's also a 1080p webcam and a MagSafe charging port too.

No matter which MacBook you choose, you'll be getting an excellent laptop. But if you're hungry for more, check out our Apple deals coverage.