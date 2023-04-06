Flippin' great deal: Amazon AU has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just AU$849

If you've been waiting for the price of Samsung's stylish and compact Galaxy Z Flip 4 to come down, the following deals might be enough to convince you that now's the time to buy.

Right now, Amazon Australia has discounted the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 by an enormous 43%, bringing the price of this compact clamshell down to just AU$849 — saving you an incredible AU$650 off the usual AU$1,499 RRP!

That's for the 128GB version in black (opens in new tab), blue (opens in new tab), purple (opens in new tab) and pink (opens in new tab). However, if you're willing to spend an extra fifty bucks, you can get the 256GB model instead for AU$899 (except for the blue version, which is discounted to AU$979).

Of course, if you're willing to go all out, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also available with its maximum amount of storage (512GB) for just AU$1,049 (down from AU$1,849) in black and blue, while the purple and pink models are ONLY slightly more expensive at AU$1,099.

Alternatively, if you have a recent flagship smartphone to trade in, you may want to consider purchasing directly from Samsung.

Not only is the Galaxy Z Flip 4 also available from AU$1,499 AU$899 (opens in new tab), you will instantly receive a bonus AU$250 of credit when you trade in an eligible smartphone — and that's on top of your device's usual trade-in value.

Buying direct from Samsung also means you can pick up the Bespoke Edition at a discounted price (from AU$1,037.40 for the 256GB model), allowing you to mix and match colours for a more unique handset. Simply head over to Samsung's online store (opens in new tab) to find the right Galaxy Z Flip 4 for you.