Cheap phone deal: The amazing Pixel 3a is just $249 right now

There are tons of phone deals on offer arriving just in time for Cyber Monday. But if you want to spend the least possible on the best unlocked smartphone money can buy, Best Buy's offer on the Pixel 3a rises to the top.

The retailer is taking up to $150 off on both the Pixel 3a and larger 3a XL right now. To get that discount, you'll have to activate the handset on a carrier when you buy yours, online or in store. Otherwise, you'll get $100 off either model, which is still a solid deal given that the Pixel 3a is already a steal at its usual price of $399.

Of all the budget phones out there, the Pixel 3a is our favorite for its flagship-caliber camera, compatibility with all networks and top-notch software experience. And you can snag either this 5.6-inch model or the larger 6-inch Pixel 3a XL for up to $150 off at Best Buy this weekend.

Why is it a steal? As we note in our Pixel 3a review, there are so many reasons, from the phone's long-lasting battery, to its support for both GSM and CDMA carriers — not to mention Google's three years of Android platform and security updates, which are rare to find among cheap handsets.

However, the one perk that stands out above all the rest is the impossibly good 12.2-megapixel rear-facing camera that adorns both the 5.6-inch Pixel 3a and 6-inch Pixel 3a XL.

This shooter isn't just impressive compared to those inside other budget devices; it's one of the best mobile cameras we've ever tested, period. And it happens to be in phones that cost anywhere from a third to half as much as you'd pay for a typical flagship.

The Pixel 3a's optics benefit from all of Google's computational photography know-how, like Super Res Zoom and Night Sight mode, allowing these handsets to capture photos the likes of which you'd never believe came anything this inexpensive.

There are many cheap phones out there we struggle to recommend, out of a concern that the limited specs might not last a user as many years as they'd hope to get out of their purchase. But the Pixel 3a is different, so you have our full endorsement to grab one while you can and never look back.