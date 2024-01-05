Brooklinen's winter sale is taking 15% off my favorite all-season comforter

Winter weather is finally descending over parts of the country. If you need to update your comforter this winter, Brooklinen just launched a massive winter sale.

For a limited time, you can use coupon "COMFORT15" to knock 15% off Brooklinen comforters, duvets, towels, and pillows. That's one of the biggest sales we've seen from Brooklinen. What makes this such an epic sale is that it includes Brooklinen's comforters, which we've named among the best comforters on the market. Below I've rounded up some of my favorite deals.

Brooklinen winter sale

Brooklinen All Season Down Alternative Comforter: was $159 now $135 @ Brooklinen

Editor's Pick! I've been using the Brooklinen All Season Down Alternative Comforter for the past month and it's quickly become my favorite comforter. It's airy, soft and does an excellent job of insulating heat on cold nights. It's made from recycled PET fibers, repurposed from plastic bottles, but you'll swear it feels like a down comforter. In addition, it's hypoallergenic and can be used year-round. It's available in various sizes and styles. Use coupon "COMFORT15" to drop its price to $135 at checkout.

Brooklinen All Season Down Comforter: was $189 now $160 @ Brooklinen

Best comforter! The Brooklinen All Season Down Comforter is the best comforter we've tested. It has a 400-thread count with 100% cotton sateen sheen, so you can enjoy a super-soft and cozy feel. In addition, it's hypoallergenic and can be used year-round. The only downside is that it's dry or spot clean only. Otherwise, this is our top pick and editor-recommended. It's available in various sizes and styles. Use coupon "COMFORT15" to drop its price to $160 at checkout.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe: was $99 now $84 @ Brooklinen

Turn your home into a makeshift spa with Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe. It features wide sleeve adjustable cuffs, pockets, and an adjustable tie waist. Use coupon "COMFORT15" to drop its price to $92 at checkout.