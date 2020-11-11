Black Friday deal: $100 off Segway Kickscooter Max

If you're in the market for an electric scooter, this is one early Black Friday deal you definitely need to check out.

The Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max is currently $699 at Wellbots, a savings of $100 off its regular price—which includes shipping. However, in order to get this deal, you'll need a special code.

Segway Kickscooter Max was $799, now $699 @ Wellbots The Segway Kickscooter Max has an estimated range of up to 40 miles, a 10-inch air-filled tire, rear 350W motor, and a top speed of around 18 miles per hour. Weighing in at 41 pounds, it is a bit heavy, but can be folded up for easy storage. View Deal

We consider the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max one of the best scooters around. That's because it has an incredible range, a strong, beefy frame, and, thanks to 10-inch pneumatic tires, a comfortable ride.

In our Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max review, we found its 350-Watt motor powerful enough to motor us up steep inclines, and really liked its light and bell—essential for warning cards and pedestrians.

However, in order to take advantage of this deal, you'll need to use the code TOMSMAX when you go to check out.