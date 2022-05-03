Best Star Wars Day deals 2022 — save on Lego, Hasbro and more

Star Wars Day 2022 is just hours away, but that's not stopping retailers from offering early discounts on tons of Star Wars-related gear. From video games to Lego sets, Star Wars Day deals are an excellent opportunity to add to your Star Wars collection.

Celebrated on May 4, Star Wars Day is a "holiday" derived from a pun on the phrase "May the force be with you" and was initially started by fans. It's now been embraced by Lucasfilm and its owner Disney with celebrations, deals, and events nationwide. So what Star Wars deals can you take advantage of now? Below we've rounded up some of the best sales you can get today. May the 4th be with you!

Toys, games, collectibles: up to 50% off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 50% off select Star Wars toys and collectibles. The sale includes brands like Lego, Funko Pop, Chia Pets, and more.

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

There are lots of Lego Star Wars sets on sale at Amazon right now, including this impressive Mandalorian Starfighter. With 544 pieces and and 3 minifigures included.

Hasbro sale: deals from $6 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing the price of a wide variety of Hasbro Star Wars toys. After discount, prices start as low as $6.99. The sale includes action figures, vintage sets, and more.

Star Wars plush toys: deals from $30 @ Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear has a wide collection of Star Wars plush toys on sale from $30. The collection includes Darth Vader bears, Baby Yoda, and more.

Star Wars Rebel Alliance Figure Set: was $33 now $33 @ Amazon

The Star Wars Rebel Alliance Set features five iconic characters from the Star Wars saga including R2-D2, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and Luke Skywalker. The 3.75-inch scale figure pack is a must for old and young Star Wars fans.

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet: was $59 now $51 @ Amazon

Pay homage to everyone's favorite Mandalorian, even if the new guy has an extremely adorable sidekick. And you can own his helmet, ready to proudly display and show off your Mandalorian chops to the world.

Star Wars pet supplies: spend $25, get $10 off @ Chewy

Star Wars Day deals are out in full force at Chewy. The retailer is taking $10 off select purchases of $25 or more. Eligible items include Star Wars food mats, Star Wars bandanas, and Star Was squeaky dog toys. Pictured is the Star Wars Chewbacca Squeaky Dog Toy for $7.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle: was $69 now $56 @ Walmart

This amazing Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle building set has just hit its lowest ever price on Amazon. It stands over 13 inches high and comes with three minifigures (including Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, essential for any Lego Star Wars collection). The wings can be moved into different positions and the minifigures can be placed inside the cockpit.