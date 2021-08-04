Best PS5 hard drive deals in August 2021

The best PS5 hard drive deals will allow you to upgrade your console’s storage space while spending less.

The PS5 only comes with a relatively small 825GB internal SSD. While the system does make this drive feel bigger through some smart workarounds, there’s no escaping the fact it can’t hold more than a handful of big-budget games.

Picking up an internal or external hard drive is a great way to increase your PS5’s storage so you can spend more time playing and less time clearing space and redownloading games.

Below you’ll find the best PS5 hard drive deals currently available, as well as some helpful buying advice you should consider before purchasing a drive.

Today's best PS5 hard drive deals

Internal PS5 hard drive deals

WD_Black 500GB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $199 now $162 @ Amazon

This WD_Black SSD hits all of Sony's specifications, and Western Digital itself has actually confirmed it will fit in the PS5's internal expansion slot. This 500GB model with an included heatsink is currently on sale at Amazon. View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

Samsung is known for creating quality hard drives and this 1TB NVMe SSD is no expectation. However, this 1TB model doesn't come with a heatsink, which Sony recommends, so you'll need to buy one separately and attach it yourself before installing it in your PS5. This MHQJRH heatsink ($13 at Amazon) will fit onto the drive. View Deal

Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: $259 @ Newegg

This one isn't technically on offer, but the Seagate FireCuda 530 is so hard to find in stock right now that just being able to order one is a victory in itself. The drive will be released on August 30, and Newegg has stock coming in and out. It's a great SSD that hits all of Sony's benchmarks and comes with a preinstalled heatsink. View Deal

External PS5 hard drive deals

Western Digital 2TB HDD: was $89 now $71 @ Best Buy

If you want a drive to play PS4 games or store your PS5 titles when they're not being played then this 2TB model from Western Digital will do the job nicely. It's $18 off at Best Buy. View Deal

WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive HDD: was $149 now $126 @ Amazon

If you have a sizeable game collection then this 5TB Game Drive from WD_Black is the ideal drive for you. It's an HDD so transfer speeds can be a little sluggish, but for $126 it's a good deal on a solid drive. View Deal

Samsung T7 1TB Portable SDD: was $169 now $149 @ Amazon

Want fast transfer speeds when moving native PS5 games from this drive to the console's internal storage, then this Samsung portable SSD is for you. It's $20 off at Amazon. View Deal

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

One of our favorite external PS5 hard drives is now a massive $90 off at Amazon, making this easily the best PS5 hard drive deal currently available. The SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD offers excellent read speeds for a solid price. View Deal

Do you need an internal or external PS5 hard drive?

Before you can pick up an additional PS5 hard drive you need to decide if you want an internal or external drive.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The biggest benefit of an external drive is that they are typically significantly cheaper than an internal drive. Several of the best PS5 external hard drives are regularly available with a very deep discount. Though if you opt for an HDD drive rather than an SSD loading and transfer times will be significantly slower.

However, the major drawback is that you can’t play native PS5 games off an external hard drive. While you can play PS4 games from an external hard drive, PS5 games can only be stored on an external drive.

Being able to temporarily store PS5 games on a hard drive is still an extremely useful function. It’s generally quicker to transfer a game from an external drive to the PS5’s standard internal SSD than fully re-download it, especially if the game’s file size is 100GB+.

Do note, if you opt for an external HDD drive rather than an external SSD loading times (when playing a PS4 game from the drive directly) and game transfer times will be significantly slower. We recommend getting an SSD drive, even if they are more expensive.

If you’re okay with regularly transferring games between storage locations, then picking up an external drive is a great way to boost your PS5's hard drive without breaking the bank. However, if you’re the impatient type then you might want to opt for an internal SSD.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

The PS5’s first software beta has unlocked the ability to upgrade the console’s internal storage via the SSD expansion slot found underneath one of the PS5's plastic faceplates. This has been a much-requested feature since the console launched.

For now, the feature is only available to beta testers, but it will be rolled out to all PS5 owners in the coming weeks. Sony has released a pretty comprehensive specification list which allows us to determine which drives will theoretically be compatible. Plus, some manufacturers have even started promoting products as PS5-compatible.

However, it’s very important to note that Sony has not released an official compatibility list or given any drive its seal of approval. In fact, the PlayStation website even states: "[Sony Interactive Entertainment] cannot guarantee that all M.2 SSD devices meeting the described specifications will work with your console and assumes no responsibility for the selection, performance or use of third-party products."

While there are currently deals running on SSDs that hit Sony's supplied benchmarks, the internal storage expansion feature is still in beta and no drives have been fully vetted. It might be a good idea to hold off buying one until sites like Tom's Guide, have been able to fully test various drives and can give a firm recommendation on which work well.